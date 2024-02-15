Hot Ones host had to end things with his adult film star girlfriend... on Valentine's Day?

Just hours after their romance made headlines, “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans reportedly decided to call it quits with adult film star Melissa Stratton on Valentine's Day, PageSix reports.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old television host ended their relationship over the phone, citing the intense media attention surrounding their newfound romance as the reason for the split.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Evans had initially hoped to keep his love life private, but things took a turn after Stratton, 34, shared images of herself at the Super Bowl alongside Evans, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship status.

Despite neither confirming nor denying their romantic involvement, online commentators wasted no time in making disparaging remarks about the pair, particularly targeting Stratton's profession.

Debby Herbenick, a professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health, condemned the negative comments, emphasizing the need for kindness and empathy in online interactions.

While Sean Evans was reportedly aware of Stratton's career before pursuing a relationship, sources suggest that the news of their split came as a surprise to the adult film star.

The couple's relationship reportedly began in October 2023, with Evans and Stratton meeting in person later that year. They were seen spending quality time together in various cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Their weekend trip to Las Vegas culminated in attending the Super Bowl, where they were spotted in a VIP suite cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Stratton documenting their time together, Evans omitted her from his social media posts, opting instead to share snaps of his night out with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and DJ Zedd.