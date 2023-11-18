Tyler the Creator is as outspoken as they come, but this time his mouth has him clearing up some harsh words shared during an interview.

Tyler The Creator isn't holding back on his frustration with the shallow direction of music interviews, particularly those centered on superficial aspects like sneaker shopping or indulging in spicy chicken wings. The artist, known for his depth and dedication to his craft, expressed his dismay during a sit-down conversation with Nardwuar, emphasizing the need for a shift in interview focus.

“Music is my favorite thing and I could talk about it all day,” Tyler explained passionately. He highlighted the irony of musicians interviewing about everything but their music, expressing disappointment in the lack of depth in these discussions.

“We need to stop going sneaker shopping or deep-throating hot wings for an hour,” Tyler exclaimed. He urged artists to redirect their conversations toward the artistry behind their albums, emphasizing the significant effort invested in creating music.

Following the interview's viral spread, Tyler the Creator extended an olive branch to “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, clarifying that his critique wasn't directed solely at the show. Tyler explained that he aimed to highlight a broader issue within music interviews, where in-depth discussions about music end up overshadowed by gossip and frivolities.

“In the interview, I shared a thought about the lack of journalism in music, which often veers away from meaningful discussions,” Tyler elaborated, aiming to address the systemic problem rather than targeting specific shows.

Tyler's frustration reflects a desire for more substantive conversations in music interviews. His call-to-action emphasizes the importance of prioritizing discussions that honor the artistic process and the creative effort put into crafting music. The artist hopes for a change in the industry's interview landscape, steering it towards a deeper appreciation and understanding of musicians' craft and dedication.