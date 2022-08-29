House of the Dragon premiered on HBO with such a bang, one that eventually reached 20 million viewers last week. After a massive debut, the hype continues this week as the machinations of those who surround Viserys Targaryen and his eventual heir, Rhaenyra, slowly take form. We take a look at this House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained to know more about what truly happened.

House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained

This week’s episode of House of the Dragon starts with Viserys speaking to the Small Council about various matters as Corlys Velaryon barges in. He demands the council to take action against the Stepstones for taking his ships and killing his men. Rhaenyra speaks and suggests the use of Dragons as a show of force against the forces of the said Free City. Otto Hightower, in turn, suggest that Princess Rhaenyra oversee the choosing of the new member of the Kingsguard instead.

As she meets various knights from different houses, Rhaenyra formally meets Ser Criston Cole and asks him about his experience. She chooses him while Otto disagrees with her decision. In the end, he relents to the princess’ choice.

In his private quarters, Viserys shows Allicent Hightower a scale model of King’s Landing. He asks about Rhaenyra and she tells him that the princess is reeling from the recent death of the queen and her being named the heir. Shortly after, Rhaenyra mulls about the secret machinations that seek to wed his father to a new queen to Alicent. She also mentions that her being named as successor is a means to spurn Daemon Targaryen, her uncle. Alicent asks her friend to kneel and burgers her to pray to the Mother, one of the Seven. Rhaenyra cries and opens up about her relationship with her father, Viserys.

Outside the castle, Viserys meets with Corlys and his wife, Rhaenys Targaryen. The Sea Snake then tells the king that his enemies are starting to plot against him as Daemon has claimed Dragonstone after naming Rhaenyra as his heir, the first woman to be named as such. Corlys then suggests that he wed their daughter to strengthen their houses.

During dinner, Rhaenyra joins his father as he opens up about recent events. She also mentions what happened during the Small Council meeting as her father quickly rebukes the princess about it. Right after, Viserys is being given medication for his ailments as he tells Otto about Corlys and Rhaenys’ suggestion to wed their daughter. The Grand Maester tells the king that it is a good move to unite House Targaryen better.

The following day, Viserys meets Laena Velaryon, the young daughter of Corlys and Rhaenys. She tells the king about her commitment to giving him many heirs if chosen to be queen. Rhaenyra watches from afar, seemingly uncomfortable with the idea. Rhaenys speaks to her and tells the princess of the possibility that the new son can usurp her place as heir to the Iron Throne. She tells Rhaenyra that men will burn the Seven Kingdoms down rather than see her become its ruler.

Back in his private quarters, Viserys speaks to Alicent about people urging him to remarry again. As he opens up, Otto’s daughter gives him a present, much to his pleasant surprise. As this happens, he arrives and the Hand asks him to a Small Council meeting. A messenger arrives and says that Daemon has formally claimed Dragonstone and his right as the heir to the Iron Throne. He also announces that Daemon has taken a second wife and invites him to a wedding.

After the messenger mentions Baelon being disrespected by Daemon, Viserys orders for a detachment to storm Dragonstone. Otto suggests that he lead the effort to take on Daemon. Right before he leaves, Otto tells his daughter to be with Viserys, implying that she should seduce the king.

With the king’s authority, Otto meets Daemon in Dragonstone and orders the prince to relinquish the island. Daemon refuses to do so as swords are drawn. Tensions go down once Caraxes, Daemon’s dragon comes out. In this instance, Rhaenyra reveals herself riding Syrax to supplement Otto’s forces. The princess speaks with his uncle and asks him about his decision to wed Mysaria, a whore. She confronts him about the succession and boldly tells Daemon to kill her since she is the object of his ire. Daemon walks away, leaving the dragon egg he possessed to Rhaenyra.

Inside Dragonstone, Mysaria is angry that Daemon has told everyone that she is pregnant with a child. She walks away, leaving Daemon thinking about what happened.

Viserys meets Lord Lyonel Strong and asks his opinion about remarrying. The king mentions Corlys’ efforts to have him wed his daughter, an idea that seems wise as Laena is a good option, and having House Velaryon at his side is a strong move to make. Lyonel urges Viserys to wed Laena soon. All of a sudden, a knight announces that Rhaenyra has returned from Dragonstone.

Viserys admonishes her daughter for acting without his leave. She tells him that the dragon egg has been retrieved without bloodshed, a move that calms the king down. They then talk about their shared grief of losing the queen and agree that it is time for him to take a new wife.

The following morning, Viserys announces to the Small Council that he will take Alicent Hightower as his wife, much to the surprise of Rhaenyra. Corlys stands up in anger over the king’s decision and walks out of the meeting. Shortly after, Rhaenyra walks out as well.

Corlys speaks with Daemon and promises to support his claim to the Iron Throne as long as he helps him take Stepstones away from the Free Cities’ forces. Corlys tells him that this is his chance to prove that he is worthy to rule.

What just happened? A House of the Dragon episode 2 recap

This week’s episode of House of the Dragon continues the conflicts that stemmed from the premiere with Rhaenyra being named heir, Daemon feeling slighted over the decision, and the problem of Viserys needing to find a queen. By the end of the episode, Viserys has decided to marry Alicent, Daemon is slowly gathering his forces to challenge for the throne, and Rhaenyra is slowly becoming her own person as successor to the Iron Throne.

These events are expected to come together as different houses, specifically, those of Velaryon and Hightower, are making their play to gain power and influence in the Seven Kingdoms. By next week, these various plotlines will lead to a new status quo in the Seven Kingdoms.