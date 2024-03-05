House of the Dragon just got a premiere month.
The second season will scorch the surface in June on HBO/Max, JB Perrette, head of global streaming & games for Warner Bros. Discovery, said, and Deadline reports.
All of this was announced during a Q&A at a media conference. During it, there was no exact date. But we can expect the dragons to return at the beginning of summer.
House of the Dragon season 2's release month has been revealed, confirming when the Game of Thrones spinoff will be coming back to HBO. https://t.co/V3TgRh9YqH
— Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 5, 2024
About House of the Dragon
The series is set 172 years before all of the events of Game of Thrones. It's based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood. It's a collection of stories accompanying the Song of Ice and Fire series.
In this era, the Targaryens run the show, The Wrap states. Paddy Considine is King Viserys I Targaryen, and Matt Smith is his younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen. Meanwhile, Emma D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Season 2 put out a teaser last December. It will consist of eight episodes. The preview shows intense battles, head-chopping, massive explosions, hard-hitting sword fighting, and, of course, dragons. It looks as fierce as ever, and fans of the first season will enjoy the second.
Some new castmates for the upcoming season include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Deadline confirms.
They'll join the regular cast from season one.
Be on the lookout in June as House of the Dragon returns to HBO Max. We'll let you know as more updates become available for an exact launch date.