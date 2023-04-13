Production for the highly anticipated House of the Dragon season 2 is officially underway, and HBO announced the return of several characters for the upcoming season. The list includes key players from the first season, such as Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, to name a few, as Yahoo reports. Interestingly, Sonoya Mizuno, who plays the role of Mysaria, will also be making a comeback.

For those who are unfamiliar with the books, Mysaria is the White Worm, and viewers last saw her in season 1 inside her home as a hooded henchman set her house on fire. Her return comes as a surprise to many fans, who had presumed that she had met her demise in the previous season. Viewers will have to wait and see how the writers will incorporate her character into the story for season 2.

HBO also revealed that the second season will have a shorter run of eight episodes, but they confirmed this is solely due to the needs of the storyline and not any other concerns. Showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, stating, “All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

To celebrate the start of production, HBO shared a behind-the-scenes image of the Iron Throne, which serves as a symbol of power, with half-siblings Rhaenyra and Aegon contesting for it. With the Dance of the Dragons escalating in intensity, it is only a matter of time before the characters’ loyalties are tested, and the true heir to the Iron Throne is determined.

It's time to return to King's Landing.

Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. pic.twitter.com/lGSQSq6oK9 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 11, 2023

Fans of the Game of Thrones franchise are eagerly awaiting the return of House of the Dragon, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. With the return of familiar faces and the introduction of new talent, the second season should have the same excitement and unpredictability as season 1.