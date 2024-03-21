The House of the Dragon official X (formerly Twitter) page recently released the Team Black and Team Green photos. It also exhorts whoever sees them to choose.
The first of the Team Green photos is of Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) standing beside the Iron Throne in full armor sans helmet. On the Iron Throne is Aemond II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) holding his crown.
The second is a full-body side profile of Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) in dark green leathers with his hand about to grasp the hilt of his sword.
The third is of Alicent Hightower Targaryen (Olivia Cooke) in a green grown wearing her crown. While her body is facing the viewer, her face is turned to the left. All three photos have a green backdrop with the Targaryen seal in gold.
The first of the Team Black photos is of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in a black gown and red cape wearing her crown. Her fists are clenched and she's facing left.
The second is of Daemon Targaryen in black leather with one hand on his sword partially pulled out, while his other hand is holding the hilt. He's facing the same direction Rhaenyra is.
The last is photo is of the Queen Who Never Was, Rhaenys Targareyn Velaryon (Eve Best) and the Sea Snake Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Both are wearing black and their faces turned right, where Rhaenyra is looking.
The Team Black photos all have a black backdrop with the Targaryen seal in red.
House of the Dragon Black vs. Green: Which side are you on?
The X account also posted the caption for both sets of photos, “Tomorrow. All must choose.” This could be a set up for House of the Dragon's full trailer for the second season. It could also be a precursor to announcing the exact premiere date. Or both.
Currently its pinned post is still the teaser released December of last year.
House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere this summer in June. However, there hasn't been an announcement of a specific date. One detail that is present in most of the news articles is that it will only have eight episode compared with the first season's 10.
Filming for the second season began in April last year at Leavesden Studios in London. The production was largely unaffected by the strikes due to the scripts being finished before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA actions began. Most of the cast are also British and wouldn't have been members of SAG but instead of Equity who aren't bound by the U.S.-based union rules.
The Game of Thrones spinoff's first season left off with Prince Lucerys' (Elliot Grihault) death when Aemond's dragon Arrax burns Luc's dragon Vhagar then devours the young prince. Rhaenyra is both devastated and enraged when she receives the news.
The first season of House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max.