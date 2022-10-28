House of the Dragon: The real MVPs from HBO’s hit series

House of the Dragon just concluded its first season and it certainly delivered in a big way. Throughout the whole 10-episode run, Game of Thrones fans found a new reason to return to Westeros every Sunday night to find out what’s happening in HBO’s hit series. And along with all the hype and excitement of each episode comes a set of compelling characters with their own set of flaws and strengths that make them more endearing to the public. We take a look below at the 5 best characters from HOD and why they’re the real MVPs of this show.

The 5 best characters from House of the Dragon season 1

5 . Rhaenys Targaryen

Among all the Targaryens present in House of the Dragon, it was Rhaenys who was always out of the loop. Since her place is in the Driftmark alongside her husband Corlys Velaryon, it stands to reason that she wasn’t present in most great scenes of the show. Even though she has been absent in most of those scenes, it can’t be denied that The Queen Who Never Was deserves to be among the best characters in House of the Dragon.

After being bypassed in favor of Viserys, it seemed that a good chunk of the population in Westeros doesn’t have any respect for Rhaenys. This is seen during the first episode when a Baratheon knight mocked her during a tourney, an incident that deserves a cutting of tongues, as noted by Corlys. All of the disrespect, though, is thrown out the window in episode 9 when Rhaenys emerges from under the Great Sept in full armor while riding Melys, her dragon. Even though she didn’t go full Fire and Blood on Aegon and Alicent for stealing the Iron Throne, the act of defiance itself is more than enough to show everyone the true strength of her character. This alone is vindication for Rhaenys after suffering insurmountable insults throughout the duration of season 1.

4. Aemond Targaryen

Fans first saw Aemond in episode 6 as a dragonless Targaryen who’s always getting picked on by Aegon and Rhaenyra’s children, Jacaerys and Lucerys. That all changed after Laena Velaryon died and Alicent Hightower’s son went under everyone’s noses to claim the mightiest and largest dragon in Westeros at that point – Vhagar. Of course, he just had to lose one eye to a young Lucerys and start a war between two families before he can do so.

Nevertheless, this incident forever changed Aemond in House of the Dragon. After a time jump since claiming Vhagar. Aemond has transformed into a clone of his uncle, Daemon, becoming a cold, ruthless, and calculated warrior himself. Alicent’s second son, though, is younger and has more to prove to everyone, being a second son and all. This makes Aemond a compelling character with a lot of surprises in store as future seasons of HOD premiere in the coming years.

3. Viserys Targaryen

Few characters in House of the Dragon season 1 can lay claim to so much tragedy in their lives. In this case, though, it seems Viserys is the most tragic of them all.

Right from the first episode, we see him longing for a son after Aemma Targaryen fails to give him an heir to the Iron Throne. It reaches a point where the king must choose between his wife and a newborn son, only for fate to take them both away. This incident leads him to name Rhaenyra as his heir, shortly after Daemon mocks his dead son in public. Naming her daughter the next ruler of the Seven Kingdoms inadvertently plants the seed that causes the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that will greatly weaken House Targaryen.

But before war can start, HOD fans see Viserys the Peaceful wither away with each episode that passes by. Unlike most characters in the show, the king himself is likable and a source of stability for the realm. The thing is, his love for family, coupled with Viserys’ personal weaknesses, ultimately led the Seven Kingdoms to war over the succession to the Iron Throne. But even with all of his faults, one cannot feel sympathetic to Viserys for all he ever wanted was for his family to stay strong together. This dream, as it stands, is Viserys greatest strength and downfall at the same time.

2. Rhaenyra Targaryen

Throughout House of the Dragon season 1, viewers got to see Rhaenyra Targaryen grow up from a sweet young girl to a rebellious teenager to a full-fledged adult carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders. We see her struggle with duty early on, as portrayed by Milly Alcock, leading her character to commit several mistakes, including having affairs with Ser Criston Cole and Ser Harwin Strong. Later on, Emma D’Arcy’s portrayal of her gave everyone a glimpse of a responsible Rhaenyra shouldering the burden of living up to everyone’s expectations in a world where women were seen as second-rate citizens.

All of these details will later help build up Rhaenyra as a woman who will finally embrace Fire and Blood by the final scene of season 1. Throughout the ten episodes we see her in full control, especially after becoming a mother herself, it’s expected that season 2 will have the queen go full dragon on The Greens, especially with Aemond killing Lucerys. These small and intricate details help make her a compelling character and an easy one to root for in HOD.

1. Daemon Targaryen

Sitting on top of a list filled with various Targaryens is no other than the Rogue Prince himself, Daemon. What started out as a character with so many flaws ended as a husband to Rhaenyra with many conflicted and complex traits. Of course, even with his depraved and chaotic disposition, there’s no stopping fans from flocking to Matt Smith’s charismatic portrayal of Viserys’ younger brother.

This is evident with viewers looking forward to each episode of House of the Dragon every week with Daemon as the main draw of the show. Even with him murdering several characters, including his wife, or committing acts of depravity, there’s always something to root for when it comes to Daemon. Also, his character development from an entitled heir to a committed husband to Rhaenyra without comprising the fiery chaos inside him makes him the top entry in this list.

With season 2 arriving in 2024, there’s going to be a long wait before House of the Dragon fans get their fill of the show. Until then, these characters will certainly be on top of everyone’s list for a long time.