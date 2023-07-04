Enter the captivating world of House of the Dragon, the thrilling Game of Thrones prequel series inspired by George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. While fans familiar with the novel may have some insights, this first season ventures into unexplored realms, promising new revelations and answers to lingering questions.

Prequels are great opportunities to address unanswered questions, and House of the Dragon may have provided several revelations for viewers.

Let's look at a few of the mysteries House of Dragon may have shed some extra light on for fans to enjoy.

Harrenhal Fire

In the world of House of the Dragon, the enigmatic castle of Harrenhal holds a long-standing mystery. While George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood hints at a devastating fire engulfing the castle, the cause remains a puzzle. Yet, in an exciting episode of House of the Dragon, viewers finally uncover the truth behind the inferno that changed Harrenhal's fate forever.

Harrenhal, known for its dark history and cursed reputation, witnessed a tragic fire in the aftermath of Aegon's Conquest. The castle's ominous past led many to attribute every misfortune to an ancient curse, including a deadly fire that claimed the lives of Lyonel and Harwin Strong. While the books remained silent on the exact cause, dedicated fans speculated and theorized. House of the Dragon, in a thrilling twist, finally unveiled the truth. It was revealed that Larys Strong, Lyonel's son, and Harwin's brother, was responsible for igniting the flames that consumed Harrenhal. The revelation adds a chilling layer to the castle's haunted legacy, captivating audiences with its dark secrets.

House of the Dragon season 2 is currently filming scenes that take place at Harrenhal, an important location during the Dance of the Dragons. @RedanianIntel pic.twitter.com/OIbWcq5cK8 — A Source of Ice and Fire (@asoiafsource) April 22, 2023

Lemongate

House of the Dragon set the Game of Thrones fandom abuzz with a tantalizing nod to the notorious enigma known as “Lemongate” during its recent episode. This long-standing mystery, a subject of intense debate among fans, has given rise to a plethora of captivating and sometimes far-fetched theories in the ASoIaF community. Speculations range from claims that Daenerys was deceived about her whereabouts in Braavos to theories that she simply recalls her early years inaccurately. Some even propose that she is the secret offspring of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark or the daughter of Ashara Dayne, raised in Dorne.

While House of the Dragon did not provide a definitive answer, viewers couldn't help but feel a sense of validation as the episode seemingly acknowledged the existence of “Lemongate.” Many enthusiasts eagerly await insight from George R.R. Martin or those involved in the books' creation, hoping for clarity amidst the intricate tapestry of this magical world. In a scene between Larys Strong and Alicent Hightower, keen-eyed viewers detected tantalizing references to this enduring mystery, igniting further intrigue and anticipation.

The conversation between Larys and Alicent in House of the Dragon holds intriguing undertones as they discuss the indigenous plant called Malvales, which serves as a veiled metaphor for Alicent herself. Larys subtly hints at her exceptional presence among the court, comparing her resilience to the thriving Malvales in King's Landing, despite its foreign origins in Braavos.

Astute fans keenly observed a striking detail in the scene—a painted wall adorned with two lemon trees bearing fruit, a possible nod to the infamous “Lemongate.” The inclusion of such a reference sparked excitement on social media, suggesting that the show's creators may have slyly acknowledged the enigmatic mystery, rewarding eagle-eyed viewers with this subtle Easter egg.

Who is the Night King?

Since the conclusion of Game of Thrones, fans of the lore have been plagued by a burning question: Who is the enigmatic Night King? While the legendary figure holds a prominent place in the series, the true origins and motivations of the White Walkers remain shrouded in mystery.

Among the prevailing theories, the widely accepted belief, supported by the show itself, is that the Night King was once a First Man, enlisted by the Children of the Forest to forge the first White Walker. The Children of the Forest enlisted a First Man to forge the first White Walker, intending them as a weapon against the encroaching First Men who threatened the ancient Children and their ancestral lands. Though in hindsight, creating an army of undead warriors might not have been the wisest choice, it likely appeared as their desperate, final gambit to preserve their magical race.

However, the undead army eventually rebelled against their creators, leading to an unlikely alliance between the First Men and the Children of the Forest in a united front against their common foe. The intricate tapestry of Westerosi history and the complex nature of the Night King continue to captivate the imaginations of devoted fans, urging them to delve deeper into the rich mythology of the White Walkers.