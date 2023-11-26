Only two years removed from one of the best seasons in school history, the Houston Cougars are firing head coach Dana Holgorsen

It's that time of the year where the college football coaching carousel really gets moving, and the Houston football team will be one of the many teams in the business of hiring a new head coach going into the 2024 season. The Cougars are planning on firing head coach Dana Holgorsen, according to a tweet from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Dana Holgorsen was hired by Houston after a successful eight year run as the head coach at West Virginia. In those eight years in Morgantown, Holgorsen and the Mountaineers went 61-41, making bowl appearances in seven of those eight seasons.

Holgorsen earned a reputation as a brilliant offensive mind during his time with Texas Tech in the early-00's. The Red Raiders offenses were consistently among the most productive in the country, and Holgorsen was on the staff from 2000-2007. From there, Holgorsen went to Houston, this time as the Offensive Coordinator under Kevin Sumlin, and the Cougars offense was dynamite. In Holgorsen's two seasons as the OC, quarterback Case Keenum led the country each year in total offense.

Holgorsen then spent one season as the offensive coordinator for Oklahoma State. In that one season, the Cowboys set school records in points, total yards, passing yards, pass completions and pass attempts. Holgorsen had officially become one of the hottest coaching candidates in the country by 2011.

Dana Holgorsen ends his time at Houston with a 31-28 record. He's only two seasons removed from leading the Cougars to one of only three 12-plus win seasons in school history, but this season, a 4-8 record in Houston's first season in the Big 12 just wasn't going to cut it. The Cougars were 90th in scoring this year, potentially proving that the 52-year-old Holgorsen's time had come.

Though it may seem like a short leash, the firing of Holgorsen could be a sign that Houston is on the hunt for a big name that could help the Cougars establish themselves as the class of the new-look Big 12 moving forward.