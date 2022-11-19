Published November 19, 2022

With a Week 11 game scheduled against the Washington Commanders, a lot of eyes will be on Houston Texans. Ahead of the Texans-Commanders game, we’ll be making our Texans Week 11 predictions.

Although Houston has the worst record in the NFL, they have some young guys developing that are worth watching. Going through a rebuild can be a tough process for fans, but there are positives to take away. The Texans have a foundation-building piece with running back Dameon Pierce.

Pierce is having a tremendous rookie campaign, and he has rushed 165 times for 772 yards and three touchdowns. He has caught 22 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game. Houston may not be a flashy team, but they are building up their young core. Games like this can help them grow and show progress in their development. They may be picking near the top of the draft again, but establishing the right habits will go a long way.

With that said, let’s move on to our Texans Week 11 predictions.

3. Davis Mills throws two touchdowns

2nd-year quarterback Davis Mills has been a decent filler QB for Houston over the past two seasons. He isn’t going to be a franchise guy but can be a starter until the Texans find their long-term quarterback. This season, Mills has thrown for 1,975 yards, along with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He is completing 62.4 percent of his passes, which isn’t a great clip. This week, he will be taking on a Commanders’ defense that is coming off a win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts only threw for 175 yards in the game, completing 17 of his 26 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. It won’t be an easy game for Mills, but he should be able to capitalize a few times and have a solid performance.

2. Texans lose 5th straight game

Although Houston keeps it close in some of their contests, it will be tough to take down Washington. The Commanders are 5-5 on the season and should be on a high following their victory over the last remaining undefeated team.

Washington’s offense has started to click, with Taylor Heinicke taking over at quarterback. Heinicke may not put up elite numbers, as he has only thrown for 840 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions, but the results speak for themselves.

He is 3-1 as the starter and seems to come up with plays when the offense really needs it. Washington’s defense is also good, which can slow down the Texans’ offensive game plan.

1. Dameon Pierce goes for over 100 yards and a touchdown

Dameon Pierce is the clear most impactful player for the Texans this season. The rookie has been tremendous and is the 6th leading rusher in the entire league. Last week against the New York Giants, Pierce rushed for 94 yards on 17 carries. He also had two catches for 28 yards but was unable to reach the endzone.

Pierce has been a powerful running back with a great burst, making him a tough back for defenses to defend. The fourth-round running back has carried Houston’s offense, and they will be leaning on him once again this week.

While the Texans may not win this game, it is all about building the right culture and habits as the young team grows.