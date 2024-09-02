The Houston Texans won the AFC South on the final day of the season last year. CJ Stroud's Rookie of the Year campaign paired with the pickup of Stefon Diggs created massive expectations for their 2024 season. Ahead of their Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts, we'll be making our Texans 2024 Bold Predictions.

With absolutely no expectations coming into 2023, the Texans shined. With a rookie coach and rookie quarterback, no one would have blamed them for finishing last in the AFC South. They won big games against the Bengals, Colts, and Browns to get to 11 wins and set up massive expectations for 2024.

If the Texans can win the AFC South once again, they will solidify themselves as contenders in the conference. Whether or not they will do that is yet to be seen. Let's take a look at what could happen in our Houston Texans 2024 bold predictions.

CJ Stroud will finish top three in MVP voting

The AFC is chock full of great quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes leads the charge but Lamar Jackson has two MVP awards of his own, Aaron Rodgers has four, and Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are knocking down the door for their first one. Stroud is now in the mix and will announce himself as part of that crew this year.

Stroud finished the season with 4108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He placed eighth in last year's MVP voting and is set to improve on that in 2024. With Diggs in the building as a new top option for him, Stroud has one of the best receivers in football to help him improve. Tank Dell is set to return from injury and Nico Collins is still in the building and led the team in yards a season ago.

Stroud and the Texans will be at the center of many conversations this season. Because of their high expectations and their new star power, they will be featured in primetime games and should be in the throws of a division race. When all the votes are tallied, Stroud will finish in the top three in MVP voting.

Will Anderson will post 10 sacks in his second season

The Texans' 2023 draft class could go down in history as one of the best the league has ever seen. With a franchise quarterback in Stroud and a difference-making pass rusher in Will Anderson, they have set themselves up well. In his second season, expect Anderson to have big numbers, including double-digit sacks.

Last year, Jonathan Greenard led the Texans in sacks with 12.5. The defensive end is now on the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the door open for their young Anderson to terrorize offensive lines. In his rookie season, Anderson picked up seven sacks in 15 games. Those numbers should go up with a fully healthy season and more opportunities with no Greenard.

The Texans' defense was solid last season, allowing the 11th-fewest points in the league at 20.8 per game. That number might go up just a tad, due to Greenard's absence. If it stays in the middle-of-the-pack area and Anderson does reach the ten-sack mark, expect him to pick up some Defensive Player of the Year votes as well.

Texans will reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time

In their 23-year history, the Texans have never been past the Divisional Round. They have lost in that round five times since 2011 and must get past that game soon. The 2024 season represents the best chance the Texans have had since the end of the Deshaun Watson era.

With unknowns surrounding Anthony Richardson and Will Levis and offensive changes in Jacksonville, the Texans are favorites in the AFC South, per FanDuel. That would give them a home game in the Wild Card round, which they had and won over the Browns last year. The Divisional Round represents the biggest wall in franchise history and this special group could be the one that knocks it down.

The Texans will reach the AFC Championship game this season and win an impressive Divisional Round game in the process. With many great teams in the conference, it will not be easy to reach this goal. They should be able to accomplish it because of their skill position group. Adding Joe Mixon and Diggs to a group that challenged the Ravens through three quarters last year will get them there.