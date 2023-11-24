The Houston Texans will look to keep the winning streak alive and take control of the AFC South with a win over the Jaguars in Week 12.

With the Houston Texans playing in a critical Week 12 game for control of the AFC South division, all eyes will be on CJ Stroud to see if the electric rookie quarterback can continue to keep his team hot and win a fourth straight game. The Texans are just one game of the Jaguars in the division, so the Week 12 matchup could decide who the eventual winner of the AFC South will be. Ahead of the Texans-Jaguars game, we'll be making our Week 12 predictions.

The Texans are coming in hot, with CJ Stroud having thrown for over 300 yards in three straight games. Despite not having Dameon Pierce healthy, the Texans have also been better on the ground, as Devin Singletary has stepped into the lead role and performed well for Houston's offense, racking up 262 yards over the last two games.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games and can take a commanding two-game lead heading into the stretch run of the season. With the scene all set, let's move on to the predictions for Jaguars-Texans in Week 12.

CJ Stroud will go for over 300 passing yards again

The Jaguars have been shredded through the air this season, allowing the 4th most passing yards on the year. That bodes well for CJ Stroud and company, who have seen Tank Dell and Nico Collins hit big plays time and time again to rack up the yardage total. While both teams have ran the ball effectively as of late, this feels like it could turn into a shootout between CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence sooner rather than later.

Las Vegas seemingly agrees, as this game has one of the highest projected total points numbers at 48.5. Stroud threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting between these two teams in the 37-17 victory. If Stroud and company have to play from behind, he should crush those numbers and throw for over 300 yards yet again.

Tank Dell will score a touchdown for the Texans

Tank Dell has scored four touchdowns over the last three weeks, which would be pretty impressive for any receiver, let alone a rookie. Dell should have the chance to score yet again, as he burned the Jags for 5-145-1 in the first matchup and presents too much speed for Jacksonville's secondary to keep bottled up.

You could make the argument that Dell would be a serious Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate if it wasn't for Stroud being a virtual lock for the award. In a crucial game for control of the division, Dell should find the endzone once again for the Texans against a very burnable Jaguars secondary.

The Texans will beat the Jaguars again

The Jags have been playing great football, but Houston's electric offense is just a bad matchup for Jacksonville's defense. While the Jaguars are listed as the home favorite, it's the Texans who will march into Jacksonville and make enough big plays behind the arm of CJ Stroud to pull off the road upset win.

While the Texans (probably) won't be able to rely on fullbacks ripping off special teams touchdowns like they did in the first matchup, Houston has been solid enough defensively to keep Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in check and give the offense plenty of good scoring opportunities by bending and not breaking.

Final score prediction: Texans 27, Jaguars 24.