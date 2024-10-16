ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are struggling this season. Kansas has been a massive disappointment after some people predicted that they would win the Big 12, and Houston has also been bad. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Houston-Kansas prediction and pick.

Houston has struggled a lot this season. They are 2-4 and in the running for the worst team in a very competitive Big 12. They did not have a lot of expectations this year, and they are currently struggling. They have wins against Rice and, most recently, TCU. Then, they have losses against UNLV, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, and Iowa State. They switched quarterbacks, so maybe that jumpstarts the team for the rest of the year.

Kansas was a great story last season, but they have been the biggest disappointment in the Big 12 and potentially the entire country. They are 1-5 and have lost five straight after a win to open the season against Lindenwood. Their losses have been close for the most part, and a lot of them have been heartbreaking. This could be a great bounce-back spot for the Jayhawks after their bye week against a struggling Houston team.

Here are the Houston-Kansas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Houston-Kansas Odds

Houston: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +172

Kansas: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 47.5 (-104)

Under: 47.5 (-118)

How to Watch Houston vs. Kansas

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston has struggled this season and is one of the worst teams in a competitive Big 12. They are the worst offense in the Big 12, averaging 296.5 yards and 13.7 points per game. Quarterback Zeon Criss has been solid and has taken the starting role at quarterback. He has 161 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one interception with a 66.7% completion percentage. The running game has not been great, too, between the duo of Stacy Sneed and Re'Shaun Sanford II. Sneed has 235 rushing yards and one touchdown on 40 carries. Then, Sanford II has 208 rushing yards and one touchdown on 40 carries too. No one has done much in the receiving corps.

Houston's defense has been okay at best this season. They are allowing 20.5 points per game and 295 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because the Kansas offense has been solid. The big key will be on the ground, where Kansas' strength is and Houston has not played well, allowing 133.3 rushing yards per game. The defense needs to show up against a Kansas team that might be in for a turnaround if things come together.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas has been a big disappointment after being a great story these last two years. The offense has been solid this year averaging 399.5 total yards and 28.5 points per game. Quarterback Jalon Daniels had so many expectations this year, and he has been playing awful so far this year. He has 1,065 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 54% completion percentage. Devin Neal has been great his season with 584 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries. Out wide, Luke Grimm has been a difference-maker with 33 receptions for 354 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas' defense has been inconsistent this season and has been the main unit holding them back. They are allowing 25.7 points and 361.8 total yards per game. The rushing defense is the unit's biggest weakness, with them allowing 157.2 yards per game on the ground. They have a good matchup against a Houston team that does not have any identity on offense. They are going to try and run it more, so Kansas will need to step up.

Final Houston-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas has more talent and should win this game and cover. Houston switching quarterbacks should help a reeling team, but there is more to like with Kansas and they should win a close game, but eventually cover at home in their first game back from the bye week.

Final Houston-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -5.5 (-110)