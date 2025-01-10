ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Houston is a frontrunner in the Big 12 this season, while Kansas State has struggled this year but can get a massive win in this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-Kansas State prediction and pick.

Houston is 11-3 this season, with notable wins against Notre Dame and Oklahoma State. However, they have also suffered big losses against Auburn, Alabama, and San Diego State. L.J. Cryer and Emanuel Sharp have carried this team on offense, and the rest are very defensive-minded. Houston can stay atop the Big 12 with a big win on the road.

Kansas State is 7-7 this season, with notable wins against George Washington and Cincinnati. However, they have also suffered big losses against LSU, St. John's, Wichita State, and TCU. David N'Guessan and Brendan Hausen are the two biggest keys for the Wildcats this season, and they will be the biggest keys in this game against one of the best teams in the conference.

Houston-Kansas State College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Kansas State Odds

Houston: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -630

Kansas State: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +450

Over: 127.5 (-115)

Under: 127.5 (-105)

How to Watch Houston vs. Kansas State

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston has been efficient on offense, and they aren't trying to do much else. They score 76.4 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.8%, and a three-point percentage of 41.4%. Two Houston players are averaging over double digits this season, with L.J. Cryer leading the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game. Emanuel Sharp is just behind Cryer with 14 points per game. Milos Uzan also leads the team in assists with 5.1 per game. The entire point of the Cougars' offense is efficiency and a slowed-down tempo. Despite it being at home, they are executing that strategy extremely effectively this season and should have no issues scoring on the Wildcats in this game.

Houston's defense has been elite this year and is the best unit in the Big 12. They allow 54 points per game, 34.3% from the field and 28.2% from behind the arc. Down low, J'Wan Roberts has been a staple and leads the team in rebounds with 6.8 per game. There are also three players averaging at least one block per game, with Joseph Tugler leading the team in blocks per game at 2.5. Finally, five Cougars average at least one steal per game, with Terrance Arceneaux leading at 1.4 per game. This defense is the best unit in this game and should completely shut down Kansas State on offense.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State's offense has had a rough start to the season as we enter Big 12 play and has been inconsistent. They score 75.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.8%, and a three-point percentage of 34%. Four Wildcats are averaging over double digits, with David N'Guessan leading with 13.2 points per game. Next, Dug McDaniel leads the team with 4.2 assists per game, but Coleman Hawkins is just behind him with 3.9 per game. The Wildcats go as their frontcourt goes as an offense, and things have been mixed. This is an awful matchup for this offense against a defense as elite as Houston's.

Kansas State's defense has been inconsistent this season. They allow 70.7 points per game, 43.6% from the field, and 35.7% from behind the arc. The frontcourt has been a big bright spot, with N'Guessan leading the team with 7.9 rebounds per game and Coleman Hawkins just behind with 7.1 rebounds per game. Hawkins also leads the team in blocks at 1.4 per game and steals at 2.4 per game. This defense has a decent matchup against a Houston offense that is not as impressive. Still, Houston is the better team and should find success against this defense on the road.

Final Houston-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Houston is easily the better team in this game. They are elite defensively and have a very efficient offense. The fact that this game is on the road hurts Houston, but at the end of the day, Houston is just better. The Houston Cougars should win and cover easily in this game against Kansas State and stay atop the Big 12.

Final Houston-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Houston -10.5 (-110)