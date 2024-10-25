In Call of Duty Black Ops 6, players can get Double XP Tokens to level up their character and weapons faster. However, not everybody knows how to get these tokens. Therefore, we created a guide that shows you all sorts of ways to get Double XP tokens in Black Ops 6.

How To Get Double XP Tokens in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

The following methods are different ways you can get Double XP tokens in Call of Duty Black Ops 6:

Reach Next Prestige Level

Social Media Promotions

Brand Promotions

“C.O.D.E.” Endeavour Tracer Pack (Collaboration with ThruDark)

Firstly, the most sure-fire way to earn Double XP Tokens in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is to reach a new prestige level. Although ranking up to the next prestige takes time, you're guaranteed a 1-hour Double XP token. There are 10 prestige Levels before you unlock Prestige Master, which features 1,000 levels.

Secondly, keep on the lookout for any Call of Duty crossover promotions with other brands. One example includes the Little Caesars Promo rewards. Everybody who participates earns a reward, most of which includes some sort of Double XP gift.

Another example includes the Monster Energy promo, which involves purchasing Black Ops 6 cans. These cans feature special codes which you can redeem on Call of Duty's Website to earn rewards. These rewards vary, but some of them include Double XP Tokens. If not, you can still get blueprints, skins, and other items.

Yet another type of promotion to keep your eye out for is on social media. Follow the official Call of Duty account on X to keep up with the latest developments. They'll sometimes offer free rewards for players who follow instructions on their posts.

However, all of these promos are typically limited time only. But if you're reading this on launch week, you'll still likely see more ways to earn Double XP tokens via promotions soon. If not then you'll have to either prestige or hope for Double XP weekends.

Lastly, Call of Duty partnered with ThruDark to create a Tracer DLC pack, which includes tons of items. Purchasing select items labeled with the Call of Duty Endowment logo will gift players with the DLC pack. In it comes many items, but more importantly, Double XP tokens.

Overall, that wraps up the different ways you can get Double XP Tokens in Call of Duty black Ops 6. We wish you the best of luck in earning these items to quickly level up your player. Feel free to check our other BO6 guides on how to equip your knife or use a Body Shield.

