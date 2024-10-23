In Call of Duty Black Ops 6, you can use your enemy as a Body shield to provide you some cover as you attack the other team. It's a convenient mechanic that might just keep you alive. However, not everybody knows how to use this mechanic, or when to use it. Therefore, we created a Black Ops 6 guide on how to use your enemy as a body shield.

How Do You Use an Enemy as a Body Shield in Call of Duty Black Ops 6?

To use an enemy as a Body Shield in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, you need to sneak up behind the enemy player and double-tap the melee button. The melee button is different based on which platform you play on:

PC – ‘V'

Xbox/PlayStation – RS/R3

When done correctly, you'll grab your enemy and hold them as a body shield. This allows you to move, though your movement speed is decreased. However, having a body shield keeps you safe from enemy fire while you move around. Having an enemy body shield also negates your opponent from doing anything, essentially taking away one of their players briefly.

How to get rid of your Body Shield in Black Ops 6

But what happens when you want to get rid of your shield? To do so, you have a couple of methods:

Tap the melee button to execute your enemy quickly

Hold the melee button to perform a much longer execution

For competitive players, you'll want to quickly execute your foes before heading back into battle. A longer execution seems fun, but it actually puts you at risk of getting taken down by another enemy. But if you're down to risk it, the longer executions are fun to watch.

Furthermore, the Body Shield mechanic actually enables voice chat between you and your opponent. So prepare for some heavy trash-talking when you grab your foe.

But of course, the game also lets you turn off the feature entirely if you do not want to use it. Head to Settings > Controller > Combat Settings > Combat Advanced Settings and turn off the Body Shield and Execution behavior.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to use an enemy as a body shield in Call of Duty Black Ops 6. We hope you enjoy this mechanic as you instill fear into your enemies. If you're looking for more, check out our guide on how to equip your knife in combat.

