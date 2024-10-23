Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has changed how you equip and use a knife in gameplay. Long gone are the days of simply pressing a button and knifing someone. Instead, you'll need to equip your knife before slashing your opponent's pieces. Not everybody knows this, and they might be confused about pulling out a potentially life-saving weapon. Therefore, we created a guide on how you can equip and use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

How Do You Equip & Use Your Knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 6?

To use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, you need to Press and hold the melee button, which is:

RS/R3 on Console

‘V' on PC

After a brief moment, the player will equip their knife which they can then use in combat. Although the process is slow and might not work like it used to, switching to your knife does come with its own benefits.

Firstly, holding the knife instead of a gun grants the player increased movement speed. If you're playing a mode that emphasizes map control, you might want to get a head start and move faster than your opposition. However, you also put yourself at risk of being picked off by a foe across the map.

Lastly, the knife is at least a last resort weapon if you find yourself low on ammo and supplies. While you might not have a ton of luck against an opponent with a ranged weapon, it's better than nothing. That said, the time to equip it might be the difference between life and death. So make sure to plan out when you want to use the knife in gameplay.

Black Ops 6 includes a dedicated melee weapon slot. This indicates we may see more weapons in the future that possess other benefits. But at launch, the game's only melee weapon includes the knife and baseball bat. So whether you like it or not, you're stuck with the knife, for now. However, we look forward to seeing what ideas Treyarch implements for this slot moving forward.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on how to equip and use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 6. We hope this guide helps you understand how to equip the weapon. We wish you luck in starting a slashing spree online and become a pro at knifing.

