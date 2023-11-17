With all these new Spider-Man properties continuing to release, one has to wonder where Madame Web fits into all of it.

There's so much Spider-Man content these days, that it's hard to keep up. Just kidding, Spider-Man fans revel in all things Spidey and won't sleep if it means watching a trailer that drops at 2:00 AM local time. From the PS5 video game to the news that Venom continued production thanks to the strike ending, there's no shortage of Spider-Man news. The latest thing to obsess over is the crazy new Madame Web trailer. How does she and this film as a whole fit into what Sony and Marvel are doing?

The Placement and Universe of Madame Web

With the recent release of Sony's Madame Web trailer, Spider-Man aficionados are eager to understand its position within the complex web of the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film, while part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, veers into a separate universe distinct from the realms explored in previous Sony offerings like Venom and Morbius.

Madame Web's official synopsis unequivocally places the narrative in a distinct universe, separate from the known realms of Venom and Morbius. The synopsis sets the stage for a standalone origin story, delving into the enigmatic Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson, and her clairvoyant abilities. The tale embarks on the journey of Webb and three young women destined for formidable futures, situated in an alternate Earth akin to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movies.

Madame Web's Connectivity Beyond Her Universe

Despite Madame Web being situated in an alternate universe, the narrative teases a connection to the broader Spider-Verse. The trailer's cryptic text, “Her web connects them all,” hints at Cassandra Webb's potential ties not only to the three Spider-Women but also to the broader multiverse. In the comics, Madame Web's powers originate from her strong link to the Web of Life and Destiny, which interlaces various Spider-Totems across different dimensions. This connection suggests the possibility of a future bridge to the Venomverse or Morbius’ universe.

Introducing a Cohort of Spider-Heroes

Madame Web offers a cornucopia of spider-themed characters within one cinematic venture. Featuring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb (Madame Web), Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter (Spider-Woman), Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon (Spider-Girl), and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin (Spider-Woman), the film amplifies the roster of spider-centric heroes in a single narrative arc. Notably, the portrayal of Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims as a villain diverges from his traditional role in comics, sparking speculation about potential redemptive arcs or future team-ups.

Potential Ties to MCU and Spider-Verse

Madame Web's introduction of diverse Spider-Heroes piques fan anticipation for potential connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There's a fervent desire among fans for the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man iterations in the MCU’s Avengers: Secret Wars. With its multiverse focus, Madame Web could serve as a conduit linking the Spider-Verse to the future Avengers movie, adding spider-themed heroes to Tom Holland's Spider-Man entourage.

Moreover, the film presents an opportunity to intertwine Sony's live-action films with the animated Spider-Verse. Madame Web’s established ties to the multiverse could facilitate a crossover between the live-action universe and the animated Spider-Verse movies. Given her pivotal role in the original comics, Madame Web’s portrayal as a bridge across movie formats seems fitting, potentially fortifying the connectivity of Sony’s Spider-Man offerings.

Potential Continuity Harmonization and Expansions

Sony's Spider-Man Universe has encountered bumps, including timeline ambiguities and the curious inclusion of Michael Keaton's Vulture from the MCU in Morbius’ post-credits scene. Madame Web's narrative centered on rewriting history could offer Sony an avenue to streamline its continuity. Additionally, a prevalent theory posits the movie as a prequel, addressing the absence of the Webslinger within the existing universe.

Madame Web’s exploration of totemic avatars within the multiverse, notably spider-based totems, is a crucial aspect drawn from the comics. It expands the realm beyond Spider-Man and hints at a larger array of totemic avatars across the Great Web. This concept of totems could extend to Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, suggesting a broader narrative convergence.

Connecting Threads and the Potential Impact

Madame Web emerges as a significant narrative thread within the fabric of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Its introduction of diverse Spider-Heroes, the exploration of totemic avatars, and the bridge to the multiverse present an opportunity for expansive storytelling. The film holds the promise of redefining the connectivity of the Spider-Verse, making it an essential element in Sony's endeavor to shape a cohesive and intricate cinematic universe.

As the anticipation surrounding Madame Web builds, its capacity to tie various Spider-Heroes and potentially traverse different dimensions positions it as a cornerstone in the evolution of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. With Tahar Rahim’s portrayal of Ezekiel Sims and the film's intricate narrative, Madame Web seems poised to weave an elaborate and interconnected cinematic tapestry within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.