Perhaps U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert should have seen the Alanis Morissette musical instead of Beetlejuice, because it sure is ironic what security camera footage revealed she was up to during a family show. Also, that show is geared for adults, while the Beetlejuice musical is recommended for kids 10 and up, and nothing Boebert did during this performance was kid-friendly, to say the least.

As shocking as it it to think a far-right Colorado Republican from the United States House of Representatives would engage in hypocritical behavior, security cam footage from the Buell Theater has revealed just that — Boebert, who is outspoken in her criticism of drag queens and transgender people, arguing that their mere existence “sexualizes” spaces, was captured on video fondling her date's genitals while he grabbed her breasts. And yet Boebert was outraged enough when she and her companion were asked to leave the show that she literally blurted out “Do you know who I am?!” according to an incident report. She also apparently referenced her board membership and claimed she was going to contact the mayor.

Boebert of course denied any allegations of inappropriate behavior during the show last week before video footage came out, saying that she merely was “laughing and singing too loudly.” But now that the cold, hard evidence is out, she's changing her tune. Boebert gave a longer winded apology to the Colorado Sun, this time addressing the vaping — although she said she didn't remember doing it (probably because of the vaping) — and blaming the handsy stuff on the divorce she's going through.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” stated Boebert. “While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

Boebert continued, “There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable, and I'm sorry.”

If you're not offended by the hypocrisy of the ultra-conservative Boebert rounding the bases during a children's musical, equally appalling was her vaping after a pregnant woman in the row behind her asked her not to (which video surveillance also confirmed).

Needless to say, social media had a field day with all this, with the hashtag “not a drag queen” trending and posts including the newly released CCTV video going viral.

One popular post came from independent journalist and trans activist Erin Reed, who happens to be engaged to Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr. Reed wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Lauren Boebert has talked a lot about LGBTQ people, ‘appropriate behavior.' And now she gets caught fondling her partner in a packed theatre. Imagine for one moment a trans person was caught doing this. The news stories. The bills. The media circus.” She concluded the comment with “Still not a drag queen.”

Lauren Boebert has talked a lot about LGBTQ people, “appropriate behavior.” And now she gets caught fondling her partner in a packed theatre. Imagine for one moment a trans person was caught doing this. The news stories. The bills. The media circus. Still not a drag queen. https://t.co/OzOqsWXJvh pic.twitter.com/3hs1OEINcb — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) September 15, 2023

Mediate captured many other poignant tweets pointing out the hypocrisies, but they're too plentiful to all list here.

No word on whether Lauren Boebert has a firm grasp on the severity of the public outrage she's facing, or whether her apology is just blowing smoke. No doubt her supporters will give her a hand during this difficult time, as she's really getting jobbed by her critics. One thing we can all agree on however is a hope that the Buell Theater cleans their seats between shows.