We've all sat next to someone loud and obnoxious at a concert or play who was entirely unable to read the room, but rarely is that person a United States Congresswoman. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. set the bar even lower for far right public servants at the Denver performance of the Beetlejuice musical on Sunday night for alleged disruptive behavior during the show.

Two audience members were asked to leave the Buell Theatre in Denver during the performance, according to an incident report filed by officials with the Denver Arts & Venues, and obtained by the local NBC affiliate. The report doesn't refer to Boebert or her companion by name, but sources and video have confirmed that they were indeed the subjects of the complaints. Apparently they were warned during intermission about behavior that involved “vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance” — which prompted three separate complaints from other patrons.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boebert's campaign manager, Drew Sexton, continued to blow smoke about the incident with his smarmy response to NBC News. “I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice, which the Denver Post itself described as ‘zany', ‘outrageous', and a ‘lusty riot'.”

He added that Boebert “appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy,” but tempered that bit of faux-sincerity with a predictable jab at the President, explaining that the congresswoman “only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously.”

Then, doubling down on the false narrative that Boebert was only asked to leave because of having her cell phone in the show, Sexton said that Boebert “strongly encourages” everyone to see the play and its “fantastic cast, tremendous visuals and plenty of loud laughs… with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue.”

Boebert herself also referenced the incident in an X/Twitter post on Tuesday night, explaining “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭”

She continued: “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅”

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert isn't even known for her decorum on the House floor, so it's not really all that surprising she wasn't able to behave herself at a musical. The congresswoman has been known to have loud verbal altercations with fellow U.S. Representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in the middle of Congress. If only saying Beetlejuice three times could summon some sense of public decency.