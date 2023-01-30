After various delays in getting our hands on the Hogwarts Legacy, we’re finally nearing its release. With the upcoming game slated to be live on February 10, 2023, how long will it be to beat Hogwarts Legacy? We’ll let you in what we know about Hogwarts Legacy’s Game Length in this article.

What is the game all about?

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG where exploration plays a massive part in the game. You will be able to go on adventures inside the whole Hogwarts Castle where you attend classes or uncover mysteries. There are other familiar places that you will also get to immerse yourself in like Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest while being able to utilize a broom and even a hippogriff as means of exploration. There are quests to accomplish that will yield you rewards and give you more insights about the lore within the franchise.

What makes it more legendary is the ability to battle as a witch or a wizard that casts spells that you can cast yourself. We are already expecting a bunch of Expelliarmus and some Expecto Patronum spells here and there as well as those we have read in the books and seen in the movies. You will of course be using different strategies on when to use these spells and gain combat skills to make your spells more powerful than before. As a student, you still have to master the art of witchcraft and wizardry, of course.

If you’re still not up to date with the gameplay, check out the video below:

How long to beat Hogwarts Legacy?

Though it’s far from certain and confirmed, there have been reports claiming that Hogwarts Legacy can be anywhere from 35 hours long all the way to 120 hours long to beat. This gives you time to really get yourself into the game. Although 120 hours seems like a daunting task for Hogwarts Legacy’s game length, this will definitely give you time to master all the basics alongside the spells that you’ll be using throughout the game. After all, there’s a whole world of exploration that you are bound to see so this doesn’t seem so much of a bad thing, right?

For comparison, the time to beat Hogwarts Legacy is almost similar to the length of Marvel’s Midnight Suns at 40 to 90 hours. On average, we’re expecting that it will take players to finish around 60 hours with the story with players extending their playthrough by about half of that length more for a completionist playthrough.

Regardless of how Hogwarts Legacy’s game length is, I’m pretty sure that fans will be in for a treat as it gives more stories to learn and secrets to unveil. Portkey Games’ Hogwarts Legacy will be released on the 10th of February on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.