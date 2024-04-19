Taylor Swift doesn't need a bodyguard when she has Travis Kelce. Swift and Kelce have been dating since last summer and their relationship has been blossoming. According to an insider per Us Weekly, Kelce makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants.”
Earlier this week, a throwback clip went viral about Swift saying her opinion on “hidden” relationships. The clip is from 2012, when Swift was a guest on The Chatty Man, which has now been making rounds on TikTok.
“To me it all depends on who you’re with. If they have a serious issue with it then you, I guess, hide or whatever but I don’t really like that,” Swift said. “Because it makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m a fugitive, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re having a relationship! Better put on a mask and stuff!’”
“I feel like if you can be in a relationship and have it seem normal, that would be good,” she added.
However, when it comes to her relationship with Kelce, the Grammy winner does not feel that way.
“It's been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis,” the insider added.
The topic of hidden relationships is being brought up because it was no secret that she and ex-Joe Allwyn were keeping their romance hush-hush. The two dated from 2016-2022 before breaking it off.
The two have been spending some time together as they attended Coachella over the weekend as they were seen enjoying the festival. While Swift has never performed at the festival, her Karma collaborator Ice Spice gave the singer a shoutout as she performed their remix.
“Shout out to Taylor motherf—ing Swift!” Ice Spice yelled. “I love you!”
Swift has also attended several of Kelce's NFL games over the season, including his Super Bowl win, which they celebrated on the field together.
Next up for the singer is the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The album hits streaming at midnight, and take a look at the tracklist below:
01 Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]
02 The Tortured Poets Department
03 My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
04 Down Bad
05 So Long, London
06 But Daddy I Love Him
07 Fresh Out the Slammer
08 Florida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]
09 Guilty as Sin?
10 Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
11 I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
12 LOML
13 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
14 The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
15 The Alchemy
16 Clara Bow
17 The Manuscript (Bonus Track)