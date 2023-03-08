Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Demon Lu Bu. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

How To Beat Demon Lu Bu Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide

Players will face Demon Lu Bu in the mission “Lu Bu, MIghtiest Among Men”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game. This is actually the second time you fight Lu Bu, as you originally fight him in his human form.

Demon Lu Bu Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Demon Lu Bu

Double Swing Lu Bu will raise his halberd, swing it above his head, then slice twice at the player. He will sometimes swing a third time. The player can keep their distance from Lu Bu, or dodge and parry through each of the swings.

Stomp Lu Bu will raise one of his front hooves in the air before slamming it down on the ground. He will then stomp his other front hoof. Both of these deal damage in a small AOE. Players can dodge and parry through the first hoof. They can then either attack Lu Bu as he stomps his second hoof, or dodge and parry the second hoof as well. The former can only be done if the player dodges outwards from the center.

Front Slam Lu Bu will raise both of his front hooves before slamming his halberd down in front of him. This also sends a shockwave forward. Players should relocate to either beside or behind him as soon as he raises both hooves up. He is locked in this animation until he finishes it so players can attack him all throughout.

Halberd Smash Lu Bu spins his halberd above his head before smashing it on the ground. The halberd will create an AOE shockwave where it hits the floor. Players should relocate either beside or behind him to avoid the shockwave. Players can also try to dodge or parry the blow.

Fireball Lu Bu will run around the arena, throwing a random amount of fireballs at the player. Lu Bu will usually Charge or Leap after this attack. Players must dodge and parry these fireballs. Take note however that they slightly track the player, so you must dodge at the last possible moment.

Charge Lu Bu uses either this attack or Leap after using Fireball. Lu Bu will charge the player with his Halberd. He will then perform a Front Slam. Players must dodge the charge to avoid getting hit. The player can attack Lu Bu while he does the front slam.

Leap Lu Bu uses either this attack or Charge after using Fireball. Lu Bu will jump high in the air before slamming down at the player’s position. The player must parry this attack. Doing so deals huge Sprit Gauge damage.



The following attacks are available once Lu Bu goes below 50% HP.

Flaming Slash Lu Bu will lift his halberd to his left shoulder before slashing to the right. A trail of fire forms in the slash’s direction. Players must move away from Lu Bu as he prepares this attack. They must also keep watch of the flame trail that forms. It is not advised to parry this attack.

Quadruple Flaming Swing Lu Bu does the Double Swing attack twice in a row, for a total of four swings. Each swing creates a trail of fire. Players must keep their distance from Lu Bu. It is not advised to parry this attack

Flaming Stomp Lu Bu will stomp once, creating a fire AOE where he stomps. He will do two quicker stomps after the first big one. Players must keep their distance from Lu Bu while he does this attack. Far away or behind him are the safest areas. It is not advised to parry this attack.

Flaming Slam Similar to Front Slam, but with a larger hit radius. Lu Bu will also be protected by pillars of fire as he does this attack. Players must keep their distance from Lu Bu until the fire pillars disappear.

Flying Uppercut Lu Bu lowers his halberd to his left before performing an uppercut, followed by a ground slam. Players must dodge backward and stay away from the landing zone.

Flaming Dash Lu Bu will run around the arena before charging at the player. Lu Bu will do an upwards swing after this attack. Players must parry this attack. Doing so deals huge SPirit Gauge damage. Take note to parry his final charge.

Flaming Cross Slash Lu Bu jumps backward while charging up his halberd. He then swings twice, sending a trail of flames in the direction of each slash. Players must keep their distance from Lu Bu as he swings. They can also dodge the first trail.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

This is very different from the first Lu Bu fight, as this time his attacks are bigger and hurt more. Not only that, but the flames from his second phase provide additional problems. This whole fight is a dance of waiting for Lu Bu’s attacks to come down, dealing some damage, then backing away. This is even more true in the second phase, where the flame pillars and trails force you to keep your distance.

Players can bring a Lightning weapon to try and shock Lu Bu, making it easier to do Fatal Strikes on him. Not only that, but Hong Jing will be accompanying you in this fight, and their Wood Phase spells will help a lot. As always, players must take care not to be too greedy in this fight.

Demon Lu Bu Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Demon Lu Bu

Random pieces from the Flying General set Flying General Mask Flying General Armor Flying General Gauntlets Flying General Greaves

Sky-Piercing Halberd

That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Demon Lu Bu. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.