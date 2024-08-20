In Madden 25, you can make a fantasy draft class to create a league with randomized rosters for each team. A fantasy draft in Madden 25 resets the league with a new draft where every team selects players for their entire roster. However, not every player knows how to use this feature. Therefore, we created a guide on how to do a fantasy draft in Madden 25 in Franchise. Without further ado, let's get to drafting.

How Do You Do a Fantasy Draft in Madden 25 Franchise?

To start a fantasy draft in Madden 25 Franchise, the player must:

Enter the Franchise Menu and create a new league

Create an Online or Offline league

When selecting a Roster type, select Roster File This is the only option that allows you to start with a Fantasy Draft

After selecting your team, select the “STARTING POINT” option – located under “More options” and above “Change Role”

Select Fantasy Draft

When you first enter the Madden 25 main menu, go to Franchise and create a new league. Fortunately, you have the choice of creating an online or offline league. However, if you want to play with friends, you must create an online league.

The most important thing is to select “Roster File” when selecting rosters. This is the only option that allows you to play with a Fantasy Draft. Therefore, ensure you're using the latest rosters, or one you downloaded from the creation center. Regardless, make sure you're using the roster you want for this league.

After you select your team, you'll be sent to one final menu before the league is created. Here, you can edit your coach, league settings, and more. However, what we're looking for is Starting Point. Select that option and choose “Fantasy Draft”. Now you'll begin your league in the Fantasy Draft phase.

Once you begin the league, it won't throw you into the Draft just yet. You'll have plenty of time to invite any friends, look at your draft order, and more. Note that Fantasy Drafts in Madden 25 do NOT follow the real life draft order. Therefore, do not pick the Bears and expect a #1 overall pick every time. Fantasy Draft orders are randomized with every play through.

Once you're ready, begin your draft and have some fun. There is no right or wrong in Fantasy drafts. you can either take the best players available, focus on offense or defense, or create an all-around team. Unfortunately, Fantasy Drafts do not allow you to trade picks, as every team must build their roster anew. If you're new to Madden 25, make sure to pause the draft timer. This should give you time to familiarize yourself with how the system works.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about starting a fantasy draft in Madden 25. We hope you enjoy creating a new league solo or with friends. If you're looking for more Madden 25 content, check out our passing, kicking, catching guides.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.