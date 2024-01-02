All it requires is a Juggernaut Kill Streak, which can be gained through rewards or bought at Essence Stations.

A new MW3 God Mode Glitch that recently surfaced the internet allows players to take zero damage in Zombies. All it requires is a Juggernaut Kill Streak, which can be gained through rewards or bought at Essence Stations. Fortunately, the glitch doesn't take too long, giving you enough time to complete various objectives with ease.

How Do You Do The MW3 Zombies God Mode Glitch?

Firstly, players must require the Juggernaut Killstreak. To earn it, players must either:

Purchase it a Tier 3 Essence Station for 10,000 Essence

Earn the reward via Reward Rift for completing a Zone 3 Contract (red zone).

Now, throw down the Juggernaut marker and wait for it to drop. Once it drops, use the following steps:

Hold the X (Xbox), Square (PS), or F (PC) button to equip the Juggernaut gear while simultaneously tac-sprinting forward (double-tap sprint button).

If you did it correctly, your player should be looking like they're halfway underground. However, this does not make you invincible.

One the juggernaut runs out, sprint forward and Dolphin Dive out of the ground. Hold B (Xbox), Circle (PS), CTRL (PC) when sprinting to Dolphin Dive



Once completed, your character should be out of the ground and immune to all zombie attacks. Now you should be able to take on the toughest challenges in Urzikstan, like the Dart Aether realm. Overall, the glitch itself doesn't take too long to perform, though it might take a couple of tries to pull off. It's all about timing, but it's not the strictest or hardest to pull off.

This glitch was found by z CerealGlitchers on YouTube, who makes all sorts of MW3 content. Make sure to check out their full video and give them a like for discovering it. The glitch has yet to be patched, so now's better than ever!

Do know that this glitch will eventually be patched sooner rather than later. Therefore, if you need to complete any tough objectives, now might be the best time to do so. We recommend doing the glitch for those dealing with the more difficult missions in Zombies. Contracts in High Threat Zones or boss battles warrant a possible use for it.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.