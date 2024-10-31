In Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies, players can exfil and leave the game, or continue to survive against more waves of the undead. Black Ops 6 Zombies returns the classic round-based formula but still retains features from recent titles, like the option to exfil and leave a match early. But how and when can a player exfil from a game? Therefore, we created a guide that shows you how to exfil in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How Do You Exfil In Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies?

In Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies, you can exfil:

During Round 11, and every five rounds after OR

Via Exit Strategy GobbleGum

The standard way to exfil in Black Ops 6 Zombies is during Round 11, or every five rounds afterwards. When the option becomes available, An exfil icon will appear on the screen that says “New Exfil Available”. The area should be displayed on your Tac-Map, and all you need to do is enter the exfil zone. You only have a limited time to begin the exfil, so don't waste any time if you know you need to leave.

Once you enter the exfil zone, a countdown timer begins before the chopper arrives. During this time, you'll have to fight another wave of zombies, surviving until evac arrives. Considering you're about to leave the level, use whatever means necessary to stay alive.

On the other hand, players can use the Exit Strategy GobbleGum, which immediately activates the exfil process. Additionally, it reduces the number of zombies you face during the survival sequence. (However, players have noted a bug at launch where the GobbleGum does not activate the exfil. Keep on the lookout for a future patch which addresses this issue.)

Additionally, the option to exfil isn't the only way to stop a game of Zombies. For the first time ever in Call of Duty, Black Ops 6 actually lets you save & quit, letting you continue your run later.

Overall, that's everything you need to know to exfil in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies. We hope this guide helped you identify a way to escape the madness on either Terminus or Liberty Falls. Best of luck staying alive.

