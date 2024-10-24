Call of Duty Black Ops 6′ Zombies Mode features several perks you can use, all with six different augments that improve their ability. However, not everybody knows about each perk, especially the newest one. Additionally, not everyone knows about these new augments, which further improve your Perk to help you survive longer. Therefore, we created a list of all perks in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, along with their augments.

All Perks in Black Ops 6 Zombies & Their Augments

Overall, Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Zombies Mode features perks, all of which have three minor and major augments:

1. Jugger-Nog – Increases Maximum Health

Minor Augments Durable Plates – Increases armor durability Hardened Plates – Increases damage protection from Armor plates Retaliation – Deal extra damage while on low health

Major Augments Probiotic – Increases maximum health Reactive Armor – Stuns nearby normal zombies when armor plate is destroyed Turtle Shell – Armor completely absorbs damage from the back, but damage from the front is no longer protected



2. Speed-Cola – Increase reload speed and armor replating speed

Minor Augments Fast Pitcher – Deploy equipment faster Speedy Roulette – Mystery Box resets faster Quick Swap – Swap weapons faster

Major Augments Classic Formula – Increases reload speed Supercharged – Field Upgrades recharge faster Phantom Reload – Weapon magazines slowly refill over time



3. Stamin-Up – Increases movement speed

Minor Augments Hard Target – Reduced projectile damage while tactical sprinting Hot Foot – Gain a speed boost after killing an enemy with your equipment Quarterback – Use equipment while sprinting

Major Augments Dasher – Increase Tactical Sprint duration Free Faller – Immunity to fall damage Stalker – Walk faster while aiming



4. Quick Revive – Recover Health and Revive Allies Faster

Minor Augments Karmic Return – Reviving an ally fully heals you Slow Death – Increase Last Stand duration Swift Recovery – Reviving an ally increases both of your movement speeds briefly

Major Augments EMT – Reviving an ally allows them to keep perks based on their bleed-out bar Equivalent Exchange – Killing an enemy while down revives you, but removes Quick Revive (3-time maximum limit per match) Dying Wish – Become immune to all damage for two seconds when close to death. Removes Quick revive on use.



5. Elemental Pop – Every bullet has a chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect

Minor Augments Chill Berry – Reduces all Ammo Mod cooldowns Pineapple Blast – Equipment can trigger a random Ammo Mod Vulnera Bean – Increase the enemy elemental weakness damage

Major Augments Citrus Focus – Elemental Pop only activates the ammo mod already applied to the gun Electric Cherry – Reloading creates an electric discharge that stuns and damages enemies. The closer your Mag is to empty, the more damage you do. Imperil Peach – Enemies you attack have a chance to trigger a random ammo mod



6. Deadshot Daquiri – Aiming down your sights moves to an enemy's critical hit location. Furthermore it increases critical hit damage

Minor Augments Dead Break – Increases damage to armor pieces Dead Draw – Reduces hip fire spread Dead Set – Reduces the gun movement when performing advanced movements

Major Augments Dead Again – Critical hits offer a chance to to add a bullet to your magazine Dead First – Deal twice the critical damage if the enemy is at full HP Dead Head – Increases critical damage



7. PHD Flopper – Player becomes immune to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Furthermore, Dives to prone trigger in explosion, and the player is immune from the fall damage of the dive.

Minor Augments Environmentalist – Grants immunity to environmental damage when sliding . Overall. EOD Technician – Reduces height and distance requirement for explosions . Overall. Tribologist – Increases speed and distance of slides . Overall.

Major Augments Dr. Ram – Tactical Sprints damages and knocks back zombies . Overall. Gravity MD – Falling from heights causes explosions . Overall. PHD Slider – Cause an explosion when sliding into enemies . Overall.



8. Melee Macchiatto (NEW) – Punches send zombies flying away

Minor Augments Hidden Impact – Reloads portion of ammo on your held weapon after a melee kill . Overall. Stick ‘n Move – Increases backpedal speed after successful melee attack . Overall. Strength Training – One-hit-kill normal enemies longer . Overall.

Major Augments Expresso – Increase speed of melee attacks . Overall. Triple Shot – Punch multiple enemies at once . Overall. Vampiric Extraction – Melee attacks slightly heal the player . Overall.



How Do You Get Perks & Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Perks can be found in Perk-a-Cola machines scattered around the map. Perks become more expensive with each one you purchase. Once you reach level 11, you can research and unlock Perk Augments. Therefore, take your time. Although you'll get them all eventually, focus on the Augments you believe will help.

Overall, that includes all Perks and Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 6. We hope this guide helped you identify which perks and augments you'd like to get in each play-through. Good luck trying to survive against the endless horde of the undead. Furthermore, free to check our other BO6 guides on how to equip your knife or use a Body Shield.

