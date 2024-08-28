Now that Liam and Noel Gallagher will hit the road in 2025 for an Oasis reunion tour, fans want to know how to get tickets. Luckily, we have you covered.

How to get into Oasis 2025 reunion tour pre-sales

The best bet for getting Oasis tickets is through their pre-sale. The band announced a pre-sale ballot that will close at 7 pm BST on Wednesday, August 28.

Fans who are selected will be alerted by email. This will allow them to buy Oasis tickets for their 2025 tour on the morning of Friday, August 30.

On August 27, 2024, the band provided an update. As expected, demand was high, so confirmation emails were delayed. However, they assured fans who registered properly would be notified.

Otherwise, fans will have to buy tickets the old-fashioned way. The general ticket sale will commence in the UK on Saturday, August 31, at 9 am BST. The general sale in Dublin, Ireland, will begin on August 31 at 8 am BST.

Given the small number of dates, it will be imperative for Oasis fans to get into the pre-sales to secure tickets. There are only 14 shows as of the time of this writing.

Will they be playing Glastonbury?

While there was some speculation about Oasis headlining the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, the band shut down that rumor. On August 28, a statement was released.

“Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year,” it began. “The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.”

How much are tickets?

Unfortunately, ticket prices for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour have not been announced. They will be announced on Thursday, August 29, a couple of days before they go on sale.

Oasis 2025 tour dates

So far, 14 dates for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour have been announced. They all take place in Europe, though the announcement states that other places will be visited.

Oasis will start their tour with two shows in Cardiff, Wales, before heading to Manchester and London, England, for eight shows. They will close out the European leg of the tour with two shows in Scotland and Ireland.

July 4-5: Principality Stadium (Cardiff, Wales)

July 11-12, 19-20: Heaton Park (Manchester, England)

July 25-26, August 2-3: Wembley Stadium (London: England)

August 8-9: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (Edinburgh, Scotland)

August 16-17: Croke Park (Dublin, Ireland)

Why is the tour happening now?

After over 15 years, Oasis is reuniting with Liam and Noel Gallagher. They had an infamous falling out in 2009 after Liam Gallagher pulled out of their show at the V Festival and Rock en Seine. Noel Gallagher left the band, while Liam continued Oasis under a new name, Beady Eye.

During their time together, Oasis released seven studio albums and embarked on eight concert tours. They are known for hit songs like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Over the next 15 years, both Gallagher brothers had successful solo careers. However, they seem to have put their differences aside for their upcoming reunion tour.

It is an exciting moment for fans of the band. A reunion felt inevitable, and Oasis will do something that their heroes, the Beatles, could never do. The reunion tour will be the talking point of the music world throughout 2025. Here’s hoping it all goes smoothly.