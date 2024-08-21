In Black Myth Wukong, players must get Refined Iron Sand to craft new items at the Shrine. However, not everyone knows how to retrieve this material. Therefore, we created a guide on how to find this item and improve your arsenal before heading to the next boss battle. So, how do you earn Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth Wukong?

How Do You Get Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong players have several methods of getting Refined Iron Sand some of which include:

Open Chests in Chapter 3 – Confirmed Chests as of writing so far include: Pagoda Realm Chest

Confirmed Chests as of writing so far include: Defeating Enemies located in Chapters two and three

Purchase Refined Iron Sand from Shrines

Defeat Secret Boss Black Loong

Defeat Chapter Boss – The Yellow Wind Sage

Firstly, players can earn Refined Iron Sand by opening Chests off the beaten path in the game. Therefore, continue to explore the map before facing the final boss of the chapter. If you don’t care for spoilers, you can look up who the final boss of the Chapter is so you have an idea of when the level ends.

Furthermore, some enemies drop Refined Iron Sand after defeating them in Chapters 2 and 3. However, this is all left to RNG and you may not get the item so easily. But if you grind long enough between both chapters, you should eventually earn it.

You can also purchase Refined Iron Sands at select Shrines, like Chapter 2’s secret Shrine. They cost Will, so make sure to always keep a good amount of change in your pocket.

Additionally, two different bosses in Chapter 2 offer Refined Iron Sand upon defeating them. The first is the final boss of the chapter, the Yellow Wind Sage. However, before you face him, make sure to visit the Chapter’s secret shrine. This activates both a boss battle and a new location to explore.

To find the Secret Boss Black Loong, but to get to him, you need to open a secret entrance when fighting the First Rat Prince. In order to activate this fight, you must either:

Defeat the Second Rat Prince instead of his father during their battle OR

Use a Pungent Flesh Chunk

Once engaged in battle with the First Rat Prince, you must get him to break a red wall lined up with statues. It’s located on the left side when first coming to the area. This rounded wall can also be broken using the Wandering Wight attack.

Inside the room is a chest that contains the Black Loong Key. Once you reach the Rockrest flat shrine. To the right of the shrine is a staircase with a waterfall of sand blocking your path. Defeat the Spearbone, enter using the Black Loong Key, and you’ll enter the secret arena.

Black Loong is incredibly difficult and requires you to stock up on things like shock resistant potions to keep you alive. Defeating the Black Loong rewards you with even more Refined Iron Sand. Some players recommend waiting until you’ve begun Chapter 3 to fight Black Loong, but make sure you’ve at least entered his secret shrine.

Overall, that wraps up all the possible ways to earn Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth Wukong. We hope this guide helped you find this item early and often as you use it to craft something good. If you still need help finding materials like Silk, check out our guide on how to find it. Furthermore, take a look at critic reviews of Black Myth Wukong so far.

