a dog bone schematic is useful to stave off hordes of the undead

Retrieving a Dog Bone Schematic in MW3 Zombies allows the player to summon a powerful level 3 Hell Hound. For players who need to complete contracts in High Threat Zones, a dog bone schematic is useful to stave off hordes of the undead. Additionally, the Hell Hound revives players while constantly healing itself, making it a great addition to the team. So, how does one get the Dog Bone Schematic in MW3 Zombies?

How Do You Get The Dog Bone Schematic In MW3 Zombies?

Time to get into the Holiday Spirit with Santa’s Slayground 🎄🎁 ❄️ Infectious Holiday and Snowfight Modes

🗺️ Shipment and High Rise get festive reskins

🧟 The Undead Zombie Santa takes Urzikstan by train pic.twitter.com/dQhIYO7LxR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 19, 2023

To retrieve the Dog Bone schematic in MW3 Zombies, players must earn it from a Reward Rift. Furthermore, completing contracts in high level threat zones (aka red zones) should increase your chances of finding one. However, this strategy won't work right away, so prepare to clear a few contracts before receiving this schematic.

That said, the most sure fire way to receive a dog schematic is via completing contracts in the Dark Aether Rift. However, to even try this, players must collect the Elder Sigil first. Nevertheless, completing a contract in this area offers you one of three classified schematics. Even if you don't receive the dog bone schematic, you still receive either a Aether Blade Case, or Golden Armor Plate.

If you really want to collect the schematic this way, then you need to collect Elder Sigils, which requires you to do the following:

Complete contracts in high threat zones (red zones) to earn sigils

Use these sigils to enter the Dark Aether

Complete Dark Aether Missions to receive Elder Sigils.

Once completed, you should be able to enter the Dark Aether Rift and attempt any of the more difficult missions the game offers. Overall, you'll want to make sure you're prepped with numerous perk, armor plates, pack-a-punched weapons, and more. However, the best part about the Dark Rift is how many items you receive just by playing in it.

And voila! That should be everything you need to know about unlocking the Dog Bone Schematic in MW3, and what it does. Overall, you're going to want a canine companion as you venture through the unforgiving map of Urzikstan.

Visit our other Modern Warfare III guides, likehow to catch the mercenary convoy.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.