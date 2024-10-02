NBA 2K25 offers Trendsetter Rewards during Season 1 for those who play the game before a certain date. Those who log in to NBA 2K25 before this date receive some sweet rewards like VC, XP Coins, A MyTEAM Player Item, and more. However, not everyone knows about these rewards or how to receive them. So, we listed all the Trendsetter rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 1 below for you to look at.

All NBA 2K25 Trendsetter Rewards For Season 1 & How To Get Them

To receive the NBA 2K25 Trendsetter rewards for Season 1, you must play the game before October 17th, 2024. The NBA 2K25 Trendsetter Rewards For Season 1 include:

15,000 VC

3x MyTEAM Promo Packs

Ruby Jason Tatum Player Item

Trendsetter Green Animation

Trendsetter Cosmetic Set

2 Hour Double XP Coin (x2)

How Do You Redeem NBA 2K25 Trendsetter Rewards?

Your Trendsetter bonus content is available to redeem in the Season Pass Page in-game. You must redeem the reward by October 17th, 2024 to get the Trendsetter bonuses.

Firstly, the main reason you should get this reward is because of the VC earnings. 15,000 VC won't make your MyPLAYER a superstar overnight. However, it might just be enough to increase your OVR and unlock new badges. Considering how hard VC is to get (unless you spend your entire life savings), be careful where you spend it.

But that's not all, the Trendsetter bonuses also include a Ruby Jason Tatum Player item for MyTEAM players. Furthermore, MyTEAM players also receive 3 Promo Packs, which should help bolster their roster.

Lastly, the Trendsetter bonuses also include a new Green Animation, as well as a Cosmetic set for players to use. Overall, there's plenty of free rewards to earn, as long as you play the game early.

Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K25 Trendsetter Rewards for Season 1. As long as you play the game by October 17th, you can earn these rewards in-game for free. Make sure to spend that VC wisely, as it's a precious commodity. While we're talking about Season 1, check out all the rewards you can earn in Season 1 before it ends this month.

