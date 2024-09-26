The latest NBA 2K25 Update for version 1.5 dropped earlier today, with new Patch Notes detailing fixes for The City, MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and more. While the update mostly fixes user-reported issues, it did remove a minor exploit where certain clothing items gave you a REP bonus. But in exchange, they did include a fix a major issue in MyCAREER that would prevent you from advancing. Without further ado, let's look at the NBA 2K25 Update 1.5 Patch Notes for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S (Steam Update coming later).

NBA 2K25 Update 1.5 Patch Notes

The following Patch Notes are for NBA 2K25 Update 1.5. This update is exclusive for New Gen systems (PS5, XSX), with Steam players receiving the same update later on.

Fixed a number of user-reported hang/stability issues when playing in MyCAREER or in The City

Fixed a hang that some users were reporting when loading into a MyCAREER save

Fixed a user-reported issue that prevented advancement during the offseason in MyCAREER

Removed the 1.5x REP Bonus that was erroneously attached to certain clothing items in MyCAREER

Resolved an issue in MyTEAM that allowed for players to be subbed in at ineligible positions

The biggest improvement in the update is the fix for the issue that prevented advancement during the offseason. For some players, this issue might have prevented some players from being able to advance to Year 2 or beyond of their MyCAREER. Thankfully, this should no longer be an issue.

However, the developers did fix a minor exploit involving certain clothing items and REP. Some players were receiving 1.5x REP Bonuses because the clothing items they wore. The only problem is that these items weren't supposed to give extra REP. So, unfortunately, you will not be able to take advantage of this anymore. However, there's still plenty of other ways to earn REP in NBA 2K25.

Lastly, the update make several other improvements to MyCAREER, The City, and MyTEAM. Overall, that includes everything from the latest NBA 2K25 Update 1.5 Patch Notes. We hope this update fixes any issues you may have been dealing with in the game. The developers plan to release another update prior to the launch of Season 2 in October.

