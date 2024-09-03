TopSpin 2K25 is free to play for a limited time, giving PlayStation owners (PS5 & PS4) a chance to try the game out for free. TopSpin 2K25 marks the first game in the series since TopSpin 4, released in 2011. The game lets you play as both real professional tennis players as well as your own created pro across various modes. So, how can PlayStation players get their hands on the game for free?

How to Play TopSpin 2K25 For Free on PS5, PS4

PS5 and PS4 players can play TopSpin 2K25 for free between Monday, September 2nd to Monday September 9th. Simply head to the PS store, search for TopSpin 2K25, and download the Free Trial. This trial gives you access to all of the modes within the game.

Firstly, TopSpin Academy helps players learn the basics to even more advanced techniques. John McEnroe narrates your experience, helping you learn from one of the best.

Of course, TopSpin also offers a basic exhibition mode, where you can play both singles and doubles. Play with a roster of pros, or create your own MyPLAYER to use in Exhibition. Furthermore, TopSpin 2K25 features a wide variety of courts, match types, and other settings to make each match different from the other.

But if you’re looking for a more dedicated experience, check out MyPLAYER and MyCAREER. The former, like other 2K games, lets you create your own player to use in several modes. The latter is a single-player mode where you compete in a tournament every month. You’ll need to manage your schedule and stamina to ensure you’re always playing at a top level.

Lastly, TopSpin 2K25 offers two different online modes to play (PS+ required). These include World Tour, 2K Tour, and Online Exhibition. Play with your favorite pros, or your own MyPLAYER, and see if you have what it takes to climb the leaderboards.

Overall that’s everything you need to know on how to play TopSpin 2K25 for free this week on PS5 and PS4. We hope you enjoy playing the game. And if you decide you like the game it’s currently on sale (40% off) until September 12th, 2024. One week should be more than enough time to decide whether or not you want to purchase it. But if you still need help, check out our review on TopSpin 2K25.

For more gaming and Tennis news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.