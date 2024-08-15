In Madden 25, you can showboat on your way to the end zone to flex on your opponents in style. While showboating comes with its own risk, it's equally hilarious and awesome to celebrate your way into the end zone. However, not everybody knows how to do it in the game. Therefore, we created a guide on how to Showboat in Madden 25.

How Do You Showboat in Madden 25 on PlayStation & Xbox?

To showboat in Madden 25 you just need to hold the following buttons while running with a player:

PlayStation – R2 + L2 + X

R2 + L2 + X Xbox – RT + LT + A

When running in the open field, just hold both triggers down as well as the X or A button depending on your console's controls. You'll know you've successfully showboated when you see your player performing a whacky running animation. These can range from all sorts of animations that make the experience a bit different each time.

Players can showboat at any time when running with the ball. Whether you're swarmed by defenders or in open field, you can showboat whenever you please. However, understanding that there is a serious risk involved. When showboating in Madden 25, you highly increase the chance of fumbling the ball if a defender tackles you. You could see a potential touchdown turn into a costly fumble.

Therefore, we recommend only showboating with the fastest players and when in open field. If you're only 10 yards away from the end zone and the defenders are way behind you, then feel free to celebrate. However, if you're at the 25 yard line and there are defenders in front of you, it might be best to continue running. So keep in mind who you showboat with and when.

Showboating is a feature present in both EA Sports Madden NFL and College Football 25. It serves as a way to taunt your opponent as you run into the end zone. Essentially, it's a pre-mature celebration as you waltz down the field and put six points on the board.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know in order to showboat in Madden 25. We hope this guide comes in handy whenever you score a big touchdown against your friend in Madden. Just keep in mind the risks attached to it and you should be fine. Other than that, have fun flexing on your comeptition!

