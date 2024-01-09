Portal Revolution tests the player’s mental fortitude right from the get go, especially once the player reaches Test Chamber 8. This puzzle features a mixture of elevators, lasers, cubes, and laser cubes. Overall, Portal Revolution’s difficulty really picks up where Portal 2 left off, so make sure you’re ready to put your brain to the test. Without further ado, let’s help you surpass Test Chamber 8 in Portal Revolution.
How To Solve Portal Revolution Test Chamber 8
To solve Test Chamber 8 in Portal Revolution:
- Place and walk through your Blue Portal on any wall to approach the button
- Press the button to spawn the laser cube
- On the adjacent side of the room, there should be a wall for you to place a blue portal on. There should be a red pressure plate near this wall
- Bring the laser cube through the portal all the way over to the laser
- From here, aim the laser via your laser cube through the blue portal, which should now connect with the laser receptacle across from the orange portal
- The elevator should now be lifting
- Take away your blue portal, which should let the elevator go back down
- Proceed to the elevator
- Once on the elevator, turn around and place the blue portal where you put it before (same wall as in step 3).
- This should lift you up into a room with a regular cube and a wall
- Place a portal on the wall and bring the cube with you. You should now be next to the orange portal
- Place a blue portal on the adjacent wall (same one we used in steps 3 and 9)
- Proceed through the Portal with your cube, and place it on the red pressure plate.
- Head back up the elevator by re-following steps 8-9. Overall, you must place your blue portal where the laser makes contact with the wall. However, you must be standing on the elevator beforehand
- Once on this upper floor, place the blue portal across from the laser receptacle
- Walk through the portal and press the button you previously pressed in step two. This should spawn a new laser cube
- Bring this laser cube in front of the orange portal and aim the laser through it.
- The laser should open the door since it connects with the laser receptacle in step 15
- Proceed through the orange Portal and exit the Test Chamber 8
- *Lasers do not hurt you in Portal Revolution.
Overall, that is how to complete Portal Revolution Test Chamber 8. Additionally, we linked a video below of YouTuber OnGame MultiGaming, who shows each step in detail. Overall, we hope this guide helped you finish Test Chamber 8 in Portal Revolution.
After a brief delay, Portal Revolution released on January 6th on Steam. However, while free, players must already own a copy of Portal for Steam on PC.
