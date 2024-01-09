This puzzle features a mixture of elevators, lasers, cubes, and laser cubes.

Portal Revolution tests the player’s mental fortitude right from the get go, especially once the player reaches Test Chamber 8. This puzzle features a mixture of elevators, lasers, cubes, and laser cubes. Overall, Portal Revolution’s difficulty really picks up where Portal 2 left off, so make sure you’re ready to put your brain to the test. Without further ado, let’s help you surpass Test Chamber 8 in Portal Revolution.

How To Solve Portal Revolution Test Chamber 8

This is Portal: Revolution, a free-to-play fanmade prequel to Portal 2. It has a fully featured campaign with over 40 new levels. Just released this weekend after 8 years in development.https://t.co/t3wjdGVvHt pic.twitter.com/CXVmMP53UA — KAMI (@Okami13_) January 7, 2024

To solve Test Chamber 8 in Portal Revolution:

Place and walk through your Blue Portal on any wall to approach the button Press the button to spawn the laser cube On the adjacent side of the room, there should be a wall for you to place a blue portal on. There should be a red pressure plate near this wall Bring the laser cube through the portal all the way over to the laser From here, aim the laser via your laser cube through the blue portal, which should now connect with the laser receptacle across from the orange portal The elevator should now be lifting Take away your blue portal, which should let the elevator go back down Proceed to the elevator Once on the elevator, turn around and place the blue portal where you put it before (same wall as in step 3). This should lift you up into a room with a regular cube and a wall Place a portal on the wall and bring the cube with you. You should now be next to the orange portal Place a blue portal on the adjacent wall (same one we used in steps 3 and 9) Proceed through the Portal with your cube, and place it on the red pressure plate. Head back up the elevator by re-following steps 8-9. Overall, you must place your blue portal where the laser makes contact with the wall. However, you must be standing on the elevator beforehand Once on this upper floor, place the blue portal across from the laser receptacle Walk through the portal and press the button you previously pressed in step two. This should spawn a new laser cube Bring this laser cube in front of the orange portal and aim the laser through it. The laser should open the door since it connects with the laser receptacle in step 15 Proceed through the orange Portal and exit the Test Chamber 8 *Lasers do not hurt you in Portal Revolution.

Overall, that is how to complete Portal Revolution Test Chamber 8. Additionally, we linked a video below of YouTuber OnGame MultiGaming, who shows each step in detail. Overall, we hope this guide helped you finish Test Chamber 8 in Portal Revolution.

After a brief delay, Portal Revolution released on January 6th on Steam. However, while free, players must already own a copy of Portal for Steam on PC.

