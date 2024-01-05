Additionally, they provided some updates on when the game could possibly release

It seems Portal Revolution, the fan-made Portal 2 community mod from Second Face Software, has been delayed, with no new release date announced. Thirty minutes before the game’s release, the developers released a new video on their social channels, notifying everyone about the sudden change. Additionally, they provided some updates on when the game could possibly release. Without further ado, let’s find out why Portal Revolution was delayed.

Why Was Portal Revolution Delayed?

According to developer Stefan Heinz, Portal Revolution was delayed due to Valve being unable to review the game before its planned launch. Valve must review every game that enters their platform, and it seems they were unable to review the game before the intended launch.

“You can probably tell by my looks that this is an unplanned video. I regret to inform you that Portal Revolution won’t come out today, ” said Heinz. Additionally, he added that the game was completely finished and ready to ship. However, circumstances out of the developer’s control led to the delay.

“Before we even set our January deadline, I checked in with the team support to check if they would be available to review during the holidays. They said yep, even though it’s gonna take a bit longer, we should be able to do it in time. We have not received a verification yet.” Overall, that means Portal Revolution will not release on January 5th as planned.

When Is The Portal Revolution Release Date After The Delay?

“I don’t know when it’s going to release,” Heinz said, before adding “It’s out of our hands now”.

Overall, this news hurts both the developers and those looking forward to play. Furthermore, the developers are unable to really do anything at this moment. Therefore, just keep up with them on their social channels. Hopefully, we receive more information on an updated release date sooner or later.

Portal Revolution follows the story of a new test subject in Aperture before the events of Portal 2. Additionally, the developer added new mechanics, both new and old, to create a fresh Portal experience. However, you must own Portal 2 to download Revolution, which is free of charge.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.