The Oakland Athletics were viewed as a historically bad team going into 2023, and they aren't expected to be much better heading into the upcoming campaign. At the end of the day though, fans are fans, and the most die-hard supporters will root on their team no matter what. For those fans, we are going to explain how you can watch Athletics games in 2024.
Athletics 2024 season preview
While it was far from a good season for the Athletics in 2023, they actually exceeded a lot of expectations. Multiple players established themselves as legitimate building blocks, including Zach Gelof, who showed off both power and speed at second base, and Brent Rooker, the team's designated hitter.
Rooker was an All-Star as he belted 30 home runs. Shea Langeliers added 22 homers in his own right, giving the team a catcher of the future.
The team still had the worst team batting average in the league last year. Their collective batting average was .223, which is terrible even in an era where contact hitting isn't a priority. The pitching wasn't much better last year. With a team ERA of 5.48, only the Colorado Rockies had a worse pitching staff. That all led to the worst record in MLB.
Oakland has a long way to go to compete, but they can only go up from their porous 2023 campaign. They have a number of intriguing prospects set to debut in 2024, including Mason Miller, Luis Morales, Denzel Clarke, and Darell Hernaiz.
It is likely to be a messy season again. Players will likely go in and out of the big league roster as the front office tries to find players that can stick long-term. Additionally, while they have moved on from most of their attractive trade pieces, the team will likely continue to shed contracts and get future assets for whoever they can throughout the year.
Rooker is clearly the most attractive option in this regard. He can fit in the middle of any lineup around the MLB, and as a designated hitter, he wouldn't be positionally blocked by anyone on other rosters. The name of the game is the deep ball, and few do it better than Rooker. Also, at age 29, he doesn't necessarily fit the Athletics' timeline. The slugger will likely be past his prime by the time Oakland is ready to compete.
How to watch Athletics without cable
The Athletics lease at the Oakland Coliseum ends after this season, so the team destined for Las Vegas will be relocating next year. The Athletics have struggled to get fans to come to games in years prior, but because of their inevitable departure, it seems likely that fans will want to come out to the ballpark to watch the A's play this season.
In-person games aren't possible for everyone, though, so plenty of fans in the local market need to know how to watch Oakland's games without cable. The team's regional sports network is NBC Sports California, and this year, fuboTV will have access to the channel. FuboTV now has the ability for users to connect their MLB TV account. Additionally, Youtube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM all have access to NBC Sports California.
Nationally televised schedule
According to MLB.com, all of the A's games this year will be on NBC Sports California. There games from May 3-5 will also be on Bally Sports Florida, though.