The Athletics are back in contention in the American League for the first time since 2020. Luis Severino and Co. are lurking in the standings, their success led by their young stars. There are more than 100 games left to go in the 2025 season, but the team's start is encouraging.

For a young team that lacks experience, momentum is everything. Manager Mark Kotsay's biggest challenge at this point in the year is to keep the team rolling. However, the Athletics are reeling after Mason Miller gave up a walk-off grand slam against the Miami Marlins. They've split their four games since then before a weekend series against the New York Yankees starting on Friday.

One of the options that Kotsay and the organization have available to them is the trade market. They convinced Severino to join the team, selling him on their young talent. Now that they are proving that their 2024 finish wasn't a fluke, attracting other bigger name players gets easier. However, trading for player in the middle of the season gives the Athletics a few months to prove themselves to a star that will be a free agent this winter.

Here are three players the Athletics could pursue on the trade market as the deadline grows closer.

Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez is operating well as the Twins' ace, but his team is faltering around him. They are only a few games worse than the Athletics in the standings, but the outlook on each team is very different. Lopez's name is one of many in trade rumors, especially for teams looking to add elite arms. His sub-2.50 ERA is extremely attractive to contenders around the league. Minnesota won't let go of their 29-year-old star too easily, but he could be had at the right price.

While Severino and J.P. Sears are doing an admirable job at the top of the Athletics' rotation, the team is in need of a true ace. Lopez projects to be in that role as soon as he joins the team. He would be a valuable member of the pitching staff, capable of pitching deeper into his starts, making it easier for the team to hold leads until Miller can come in and seal the deal in the ninth inning.

The offenses of both the Twins and Athletics are similar in terms of statistics. However, Kotsay's lineup is more capable of putting together big innings, which helps Lopez immensely. Additionally, many of Minnesota's batters have extended injury history while the Athletics would give Lopez more stability, both in the field and with his run support.

St. Louis Cardinals Third Baseman Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado is the biggest name currently available for trade. The Cardinals are actively shopping their star infielder to contenders around the league, but haven't been able to generate any significant interest yet. Despite decent seasons from former Yankees Gio Urshela and Miguel Andujar, the Athletics could consider jumping on the opportunity to bring in an All-Star level talent.

Arenado is dealing with back spasms, but he is getting back to his old self after a tough start. The former All-Star is capable of leading a team's offense both at the plate and in the clubhouse. He is a perfect fit on an Athletics team that lacks veteran fielders outside of Max Muncy. Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker are doing a fine job as the team's leaders, but adding Arenado would only help them.

The Athletics offense is in the middle of the pack when compared to the rest of the league. Adding Arenado would give the team a boost at the plate, but his biggest impact would be on the defensive end. He is a 10-time Gold Glove winner and while he hasn't won one in a few seasons, he is still a plus defender in the hot corner.

Minnesota Twins Shortstop Carlos Correa

Similarly to Arenado, Carlos Correa is a veteran whose team could chose to move on from. The Twins, per usual, are a talented team on paper, but haven't been whole for the majority of the season. However, their star shortstop is second on the team in games played, trailing only Ty France. If his lower body and back injuries are behind him, he is an attractive piece for contenders to look at.

The Athletics outfielders are carrying the offense, but Correa walks in as an interesting addition to their infield. Kotsay would need to figure out whether or not he or Jacob Wilson can play a different position if the Athletics do bring him in. Correa played at both third and second base when he was with the Houston Astros, but hasn't been anywhere other than shortstop for years.

The biggest thing that the Athletics need to add is experience and veteran leadership. Correa is a player who has been to and won a World Series. He can help the younger Athletics understand how to handle high-pressure situations as they prepare for what they hope is their first playoff appearance in five years.