It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees-Athletics.

The Athletics are realizing what it's like to play in Sacramento in warm weather. They hit some fly balls on Saturday — in a mid-afternoon game against the New York Yankees — which looked like routine outs at first. However, the ball just kept carrying in the warm Sacramento weather. Yankee outfielder Trent Grisham misplayed multiple balls, letting them get over his head. Other batted balls flew out of the park for surprising home runs. Hitters didn't barrel up the ball squarely and were still able to muscle the ball out of the yard. The Sacramento ballpark appears to be a launching pad in warm-weather day games. That is definitely something for bettors to take note of as this MLB season moves along.

The A's have to know that they will need to crush a lot of dingers in their own park. The Yankees have a bunch of big bats. Aaron Judge hit two homers on Saturday, and the Yankees — down 4-0 — rallied for a 6-4 lead. However, the A's scored three in the seventh and four more in the eighth to win 11-6. The Athletics might need to win a lot of slugfests this season if they want to stay in the playoff chase.

Yankees-Athletics Projected Starters

TBA vs Luis Severino

Luis Severino (1-3) has a 3.62 ERA. That ERA, if maintained for a full season in a hitter-friendly Sacramento park, will hold up really well and become a result the A's will approve of. It will be hard to ask Severino to produce an ERA anywhere under 3.50, at least at home. If he is going to lower his overall ERA, he will have to do so mostly in road games in less hitter-friendly stadiums.

Last Start: May 5 vs Seattle Mariners — 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 5 K

Home Splits: 5 starts, 30 2/3 IP, 29 H, 19 R, 4 HR, 12 BB, 27 K

Here are the Yankees-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Athletics Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -126

Athletics: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 10 (+100)

Under: 10 (-122)

How to Watch Yankees vs Athletics

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: YES (Yankees) | NBC Sports California (Athletics)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are coming off a loss. This is a good bounce-back spot for them. This is the rubber match of the three-game weekend series. If you are a bettor, you have to think that the odds are good that the Yankees will win this series, and that they won't lose back-to-back games to the Athletics. Luis Severino is a solid pitcher, but the idea that the Yankees will lose a series to the A's seems so unlikely that you should trust New York before you trust the Athletics.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's just scored 11 runs against Yankee pitching on Saturday. The ball is flying out of the yard in Sacramento. With the Yankees not having announced a starting pitcher, they might resort to a bullpen game. Their pitching staff could be stretched thin, and that's all the A's would need to score six or more runs and win outright.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Yankees, but keep an eye on the over. You might want to think about taking the Yankees team total over. Mid-game overs or late-game overs in Sacramento might be very good plays. You would have cashed some overs if you bet them in the sixth, seventh, or eighth innings of Saturday's game.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Yankees moneyline