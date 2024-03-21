It is a new era for the Chicago White Sox. What was once one of the most promising young teams in baseball now looks like a shell of its former self. The White Sox rebuild failed, and now the team has started a new rebuild.
With anything new comes newfound hope, and considering how poor the team's culture has been in recent years and how much they have underperformed in recent seasons, fielding a roster largely full of new players could be viewed as a positive thing. White Sox fans will want to see how the new-look team plays, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch their regular season action.
White Sox 2024 season preview
Tim Anderson out, Paul DeJong in. Dylan Cease out, Erick Fedde in. Yasmani Grandal out, Martin Maldonado in. These are just a handful of the stars who are no longer a part of the organization and the players who have replaced them. Chicago's new rebuild started at last year's trade deadline, and the team has made a bunch of changes since then.
Most notably, Chicago made one of the biggest trades of the offseason when they shipped Cease to the San Diego Padres late into spring training. It was a move that was inevitable but one that dragged out well into spring training. The move netted the team Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, Samuel Zavala, and Steven Wilson, the former three of which will be some of Chicago's top prospects and the latter of whom will play a key part in the White Sox bullpen this season.
In addition to the players above, Maxi Stassi, Nicky Lopez, Dominic Fletcher, Michael Soroka, and a bunch more will be suiting up for the White Sox in 2024 for the first time.
There are still some familiar faces in town, though. Luis Robert is one of the best outfielders in baseball. He is a true five-tool player and the clear face of the franchise. Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada have struggled with injuries in recent seasons but they have been major forces when they are on the diamond. Andrew Benintendi was the highest-paid free agent in franchise history, and Andrew Vaughn was drafted third overall in 2019. The White Sox need all of those players to step their games up this season.
There are also some major changes going on for players who have actually been with the club for years. Michael Kopech is transitioning to the bullpen, and he will be replaced in the starting rotation by Garrett Crochet. Kopech has tons of power, but he struggles with command, so a move to fewer innings makes sense. He has also thrived in that role before, as he was a relief pitcher in his early days with the team. Crochet is the top arm the team has, so a move into the rotation also makes sense. He will be the team's opening-day starter.
How to watch White Sox games without cable
While the White Sox have disappointed in recent years, and it is fair to assume they would get worse this year while rebuilding, there are still a lot of weapons in the South Side. It is fully possible that Chicago's star players reach their potential and get the team back on track. If that is the case, you will want to watch them on NBC Sports Chicago.
NBC Sports Chicago is the regional sports network for White Sox games, and this year, fuboTV has access to the channel for viewers in the Chicago market. FuboTV now has the ability for users to connect their MLB TV account. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and Youtube TV all also offer NBC Sports Chicago in their channel lineups.
ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS will all broadcast nationally televised White Sox games. There will also be a handful of games available on AppleTV+ and Peacock.
Nationally televised schedule
- April 4 @ Royals: 6:40 p.m. CT – MLBN
- April 22 @ Twins: 6:40 p.m. CT – FS1
- April 26 vs. Rays: 6:40 p.m. CT – AppleTV+
- April 29 vs. Twins: 6:40 p.m. CT – FS1
- May 24 vs. Orioles: 6:40 p.m. CT – AppleTV+
- June 15 @ Diamondbacks: 9:10 p.m. CT – FS1
- July 27 vs. Mariners: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- Aug. 10 vs. Cubs: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- Sept. 7 @ Red Sox: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX