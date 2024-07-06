The Call of Duty League (CDL) Championship, commonly known as Champs, stands as the pinnacle of competitive Call of Duty, much like the Super Bowl for football or the World Series for baseball. Set to take place in Allen, Texas, this premier event will see the top eight COD teams from around the globe vying for ultimate glory. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, from streaming information to match schedules.

The CDL Championship not only features the largest prize pool in the Call of Duty League season but also attracts the finest players who have sharpened their skills throughout the year. Winning at Champs means more than just a title; it's about making history in the Call of Duty esports annals.

Call Of Duty: League Championship Stream & Dates

Fans can watch the action live on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. Additional co-streams will be available, with popular ones hosted by The Flank and Scump, offering unique insights from prominent COD personalities. The tournament will run from Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 21.

Match Schedule

The quest for the championship title begins with four matches on Day 1:

Round Match PST EST BST Winner’s Round 1 Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Winner’s Round 1 Miami Heretics vs Atlanta FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM Winner’s Round 1 LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Winner’s Round 1 LA Guerrillas vs OpTic Texas 4:30 PM 7:30 PM

Each match is anticipated to deliver thrilling gameplay and suspenseful moments. The schedule will be updated daily to reflect matchups for the subsequent days.

Champs Bracket

The bracket for the CDL Champs 2024 is established, outlining the journey teams must undertake to seize the championship.

Teams at CDL Champs 2024

The elite eight teams competing this year are:

Atlanta FaZe: Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Drazah

Toronto Ultra: Envoy, Scrap, Insight, CleanX

OpTic Texas: Pred, Kenny, Dashy, Shotzzy

New York Subliners: Sib, Skyz, HyDra, KiSMET

Seattle Surge: 04, Huke, Abuzah, Breszy

LA Guerrillas: Estreal, Flames, Diamondcon, Fame

LA Thieves: Ghosty, JoeDeceives, Nastie

Miami Heretics: ReeaL, Vikul, Lucky, Mettalz

Teams that did not qualify, such as Las Vegas Legion, Carolina Royal Ravens, Minnesota Rokkr, and Boston Breach, are already preparing for the Esports World Cup.

What To Expect In This Year's Call Of Duty: League Championship

The CDL Championship is poised to deliver a thrilling showcase of strategic expertise, exceptional skill, and unexpected developments. With the stakes higher than ever, the intense competition is set to elicit top-tier performances from the players, each battling to be declared the world's best.

This year, fans tuning into the event will not only witness the high-octane action but will also have the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards. Each day of the championship offers unique rewards for viewers who spend specific amounts of time watching the livestream:

Thursday, July 18:

Got Em! Emblem: Unlock this emblem after watching for one hour.

1-hour Double XP Token: Gain double XP after one hour and 30 minutes of viewing.

Chip Emblem: Unlock this emblem after two hours of watching.

1-hour Double Weapon XP Token: Earn double weapon XP after two hours and 30 minutes of viewing.

Get Turned On Animated Calling Card: Unlock this animated calling card after three hours of viewing.

Friday, July 19:

Champ's Here Calling Card: Obtain this calling card after one hour of viewing.

1-hour Double XP Token: Enjoy double XP after one hour and 30 minutes of watching.

#1 Weapon Sticker: Unlock this sticker after two hours of viewing.

1-hour Double Weapon XP Token: Gain double weapon XP after two hours and 30 minutes of watching.

Calculated Calling Card: Unlock this calling card after three hours of viewing.

Saturday, July 20:

Skkrrt Calling Card: Obtain this calling card after one hour of viewing.

1-hour Double XP Token: Enjoy double XP after one hour and 30 minutes of watching.

Rent Free Animated Emblem: Unlock this animated emblem after two hours of viewing.

1-hour Double Weapon XP Token: Gain double weapon XP after two hours and 30 minutes of watching.

Gold Face Camo: Unlock this camo after three hours of viewing.

Sunday, July 21:

Champs 2024 Weapon Sticker: Obtain this sticker after 30 minutes of viewing.

Give ‘Em the Smoke Calling Card: Unlock this calling card after 45 minutes of viewing.

Next Up Charm: Obtain this charm after one hour of viewing.

1-hour Double XP and Double Weapon XP Tokens: Enjoy double XP and double weapon XP after one hour and 30 minutes of watching.

Brick by Brick Blueprint: Unlock this blueprint after two hours of viewing.

From July 18, the drama, excitement, and elite competition of the CDL Championship will unfold. Continuous updates on bracket developments, daily match schedules, and other essential information will be readily available, ensuring that fans stay connected to every pivotal moment.

Prepare for an unforgettable tournament as the elite in Call of Duty esports clash for the most coveted prize in the CDL Championship, while also having the chance to earn unique in-game rewards.

