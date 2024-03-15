Beau DeMayo, the creative force behind the highly anticipated ‘X-Men '97' series, recently found himself unexpectedly dismissed from the project, sparking speculation and raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his departure, Fictionhorizon reports. The termination came abruptly, with DeMayo's company email access revoked without prior warning. Despite the studio's silence on the matter and DeMayo's representatives withholding comments, the sudden turn of events occurred just a week before the animated series' much-anticipated debut.
DeMayo's career had been on an upward trajectory, with the greenlight for a second season of ‘X-Men '97' even before the first had aired and plans for a third season already in motion. He also had additional involvement in several future projects by the studio. However, recent speculation suggests that underlying issues with ‘X-Men '97' and Beau DeMayo's vision for a ‘Blade' narrative may have contributed to his dismissal, although these were not explicitly cited as reasons.
Further Concerns Surrounding Beau DeMayo
On the Hot Mic podcast, industry insiders John Rocha and Jeff Sneider hinted at DeMayo's challenging nature and other problematic behaviors, which allegedly led to his firing. Sneider teased further details in an upcoming newsletter, while Rocha highlighted DeMayo's ownership of an OnlyFans account, which, despite being non-sexual and used to showcase his work, added to the controversy.
An inside source described ‘X-MEN '97' showrunner Beau DeMayo as “an absolute nightmare to deal with on a daily basis.”
His Only Fans handle did not go over well with his Disney bosses, who found his behaviour “creepy.”
If the claims about DeMayo's behavior are true, it raises concerns about Disney and Marvel Studios' ability to assess the character of their stars. The situation adds to a string of controversies involving notable figures like Johnny Depp, James Gunn, Josh Brolin, and Jeremy Renner, who have faced rumors and speculations of potential abuse.