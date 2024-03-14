In the wake of Beau DeMayo's surprising firing from the highly anticipated Disney+ series X-Men '97, executive producer Brad Winderbaum has broken the silence with a brief statement. While Winderbaum refrained from delving into the specifics of DeMayo's dismissal, he did acknowledge the creator's contributions, praising his “excellent work” on the first two seasons of the show, Comingsoon reports.
“He did excellent work writing Seasons 1 and 2, and I can’t wait for fans to see the series,” Winderbaum stated.
In his statement to Variety, Winderbaum expressed his excitement for fans to witness the series, emphasizing the collaborative effort of the entire team in crafting a revival that honors the 60-year legacy of the X-Men franchise. Despite DeMayo's absence from the Hollywood premiere and the deletion of his Instagram account, Winderbaum's remarks underscored the collective dedication to delivering a revival worthy of the beloved 90s animated series.
X-Men '97, helmed by head writer Beau DeMayo and directors Jake Castorena, Chase Conley, and Emi Yonemura, promises to explore new narratives within the iconic 90s timeline of the original series. With music by The Newton Brothers, the show boasts an executive producing team that includes Winderbaum, along with industry heavyweights Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Victoria Alonso, in addition to DeMayo.
What's X-Men '97 About?
The series synopsis teases a return to the beloved era of the 1990s, where the X-Men, a group of mutants grappling with societal prejudice, face unprecedented challenges and confront an uncertain future. However, DeMayo's sudden dismissal just before the series release has left many puzzled, with speculation swirling about the nature of the circumstances leading to his departure.
While the exact reasons behind DeMayo's firing remain undisclosed, the decision to remove a creator so close to the show's premiere suggests a significant disruption behind the scenes. Whatever transpired, it appears to have been a decision of considerable consequence, casting a shadow over the highly anticipated revival of the iconic X-Men animated series.