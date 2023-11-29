Howard University has started an Urban Research and Policy initiative which will allocate nearly $15.5 million for scholarships & research.

Howard University is moving forward with an Urban Research and Policy initiative which is planned to line up nearly $15.5 million to fund scholarships and research opportunities for current students and prospective students, per a report by the Washington Business Journal.

Howard University’s Center of Excellence in Housing and Urban Research and Policy (CHURP) initiative is currently being funded by D.C. Housing Enterprises (DCHE), D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA), and Howard University. The research will be aimed to discover and recommend innovative policies for low-income communities to find better access to services such as housing, health, and education.

John Stringfield, DCHE’s president spoke about the initiative saying, “The concept of community is not only housing. DCHE is not just housing, but economic empowerment, educating, providing medical facilities and services [and] creating what is a community in all the other ways.”

The tax reduction allocation will be as such: $1.9 million in funds will be allocated to a “Social Awareness Scholarship Fund”. 20 undergraduate students as well as 20 graduate students enrolled in programs focusing on community development, health sciences, nursing, education, and fine arts will benefit from these funds. As a tool for recruitment for CHURP, $400,000 will be given as well.

Meanwhile, Howard University is putting aside around $5.1 million to help first-generation college students and prospective students with the enrollment process and financial needs.

On top of that, the university will be giving out $4.2 million in scholarships to around 3,200 low-income students. They’re also providing an extra $900,000 for mentoring support and tutoring, as reported by DCHE.

The innovative is also focusing on first-generation college students setting aside nearly $9.3 million in scholarships to aid students with financial and support needs throughout their time at the illustrious university. $900,000 is also being set aside for a community mentorship program. According to a DCHE, 3,200 lucky students will benefit from these upcoming scholarships.