We're set for another betting prediction and pick as the College Basketball season gets underway, turning our attention towards this next tilt. The Howard Bison (0-1) will take on the Missouri Tigers (0-1) as both squads seek their first win of the season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Howard-Missouri prediction and pick.

The Howard Bison opened their season with a loss to the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 57-87. They were billed as +27.5 underdogs and failed to cover their spread, but it's more of a testament as to how good the Jayhawks really are this season. The Bison look to bounce back as the underdogs once again.

The Missouri Tigers dropped their most recent game to the Memphis Tigers 75-83 as they squandered a 10-point lead in the first half. They're coming off one of their worst seasons in school history after posting an 0-18 conference record, so expect them to bounce back with a better effort this season.

Here are the Howard-Missouri College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Howard-Missouri Odds

Howard: +18.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1300

Missouri: -18.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 150.5 (-116)

Under: 150.5 (-108)

How to Watch Howard vs. Missouri

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Howard Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Howard Bison saw a 4-3 lead for just a minute against the Jayhawks as they ended up trailing for the rest of that game. They put together a valiant effort but simply couldn't keep pace with the best team in the nation. Freshman guard Blake Harper was the only player in double-digits for the Bison with his 16 points, but the offense struggled mightily aside from his efforts. They'll look to put together a better showing against a team close to them in skill level.

The Bison will need to adjust their game plan heading into this one and improve their three-point shooting. There's not much of a sample size given they had to play the nation's best roster, but they were able to move the ball well despite their 17 turnovers. We should expect an overall better effort from the Bison in this one.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Missouri Tigers don't have anywhere to go but up following their 0-18 conference mark last season. They'll open conference play against Auburn in their first game of the new year, so they're hoping they can get off to a better start than they've seen recently. Guard Anthony Robinson will return as their leading scorer with 16 points in their season opener. He also totaled seven assists in the loss and could become their leading facilitator throughout this season.

The Tigers saw a defensive breakdown in their last game after leading a strong Memphis team 42-32 at the half. Their defense folded, however, as they weren't able to come up with any answers against PJ Haggerty. This time around, expect the Tigers to play a much more balanced game as they lock-in on defense and avoid the upset in this one.

Final Howard-Missouri Prediction & Pick

We're not sure what to make of these two teams following their tough season openers and their sub=par marks from a season ago. The Howard Bison have a ton of potential to make some noise against good teams this season, but they may struggled to find their groove early on against good teams like Kansas.

The Tigers showed us a bit more in leading the Memphis Tigers at halftime of their last game, so they're the likely side to win this game. However, the spread seems a bit wide of a margin and while we like Missouri to win the game, Howard handles this spread and keeps the game somewhat close.

Final Howard-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Howard Bison +18.5 (-110)