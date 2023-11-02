Shawn Levy shared Hugh Jackman's 2-word response to seeing the comic-accurate Wolverine suit he will don in Deadpool 3.

“F**k yeah!”

Speaking to Jake's Takes about his Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See, Levy discussed the Deadpool 3 Wolverine costume, and how the first discussions with Kevin Feige went. Host Jake Hamilton said how happy seeing the comic-accurate Wolverine costume from the set photos made him. Levy revealed that the cast and crew of Deadpool 3 felt similarly.

“I'm so happy that we were able to release that one picture before the [SAG-AFTRA] strike paused production,” Levy said. “I'm glad I made you that happy, [it] made a lot of us that happy… I think this would have gone down this way anyway, but when we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie, my recollection is d**n-near the first thing he said way, ‘Okay, but let's go with the blue and yellow [costume], just tell me we're going with the blue and yellow.'”

He added, “When I approached Hugh with that idea, he's like, ‘F**k yeah!'”

Fans of the X-Men movie series know that Jackman never got to don the iconic blue and yellow costume. The closest they got was a tease at the end of The Wolverine movie. However, that never made it to the big screen.

Jackman played the role of Wolverine for Fox's X-Men series from 2000-2017. Logan seemed the send-off for the character and actor alike, but Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds convinced him to return for Deadpool 3. How he comes back and what role he plays remains to be seen. But fans can count on him finally donning a comic-accurate Wolverine costume.