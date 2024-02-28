The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Hurricanes come into the game sitting at 35-18-6 on the year, which is good for second in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, they faced the Minnesota Wild. The Wild struck first on a Connor Dear goal, but the Hurricanes would tie the game on a Jordan Staal goal. Still, with just 21 seconds left in the period, the Wild would make it 2-1. In the second, Andrei Svechnikov scored to tie the game, and then in the third, Stefan Noesen put in the game-winning as the Hurricanes won 3-2.
The Blue Jackets head into Wednesday night sitting at 19-28-10 on the year and will be playing the Rangers on the road before heading home to host the Hurricanes on Thursday night. They have been fairly good in back-to-back games, going 4-3 so far this year in the second game of a back-to-back.
NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Blue Jackets Odds
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline: -235
Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-134)
Moneyline: +184
Over: 6.5 (-102)
Under: 6.5 (-120)
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Hurricanes sit 13th in the NHL in goals per game, coming in with 3.27 per contest this year. They are led by Sebastian Aho, who leads the team in points, goals, and assists this year. He has 22 goals, and 39 assists, for a total of 61 points. Aho has also been great on the power play, with five goals and 19 assists this year when a man up. Sitting tied for second on the team in goals and second in points is Seth Jarvis. Jarvis comes in with 18 goals and 29 assists on the year, good for 47 points. He has eight goals on the power play, which is tied for the most on the team, while also having six assists.
Sitting tied Jarvis in goals is Martin Necas. Necas comes into the game with 18 goals and 24 assists on the year, good for 42 total points. He has five goals and five assists on the power play this year as well. Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen is tied for the team lead in power-play goals. He has 17 goals and 21 assists overall, good for 38 total points. He has eight goals and six assists on the power play this year. Further, Michael Buntin, Andrei Svechnikov, and Stefan Noesen all come all come into the game with 13 goals.
The Hurricanes are fourth in the NHL this year on the power play. They come in with a conversion rate of 27.2 percent and 50 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are third in the NHL when a man is down this year, sitting with an 84.6 percent success rate.
The Hurricanes are expected to start Pytor Kochetkov in goal for this one. He is 16-10-3 on the year with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. His goals-against average sits fourth in the NHL This year. He has been solid this month, with a 1.71 goal-against average, and two shutouts on the month. Further, Kochetov has allowed three goals just twice in eight starts.
Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Blue Jackets game with the New York Rangers on February, 28th.
The Blue Jackets sit 22nd in the NHL this year in goals per game with just 2.95 goals per contest on the season. Leading the team in goals this year is Boone Jenner. He comes in with 18 goals this year and eight assists, good for 26 total points, tied for seventh on the team. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team in points this year. He comes in with just eight goals but leads the team with 34 assists on the year. That gives him 42 points on the year to lead the team. He also has one goal and 12 assists this year on the power play.
Second on the team in points is blue-liner Zach Werenski. He comes in with four goals and 29 assists this year. Still, he has not been a factor in the power play, with just six assists. Kirill Marchenko is second on the team in goals, sitting with 17 on the year. He also has 14 assists, making him third on the team with 31 total points. He has seven goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Dimitri Voronkov rounds out the top-scoring options. He is fourth on the team in points and third in goals. He comes in with 15 goals and 13 assists on the year, good for 30 points.
The Blue Jackets are 29th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 14.6 percent of their chances on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 25th against the power play, sitting with a 76.6 percent success rate when on the penalty kill.
With the Blue Jackets expected to Elvis Merzlikins on Wednesday night, it will be Daniil Tarasov on Thursday. He is 4-7-2 on the air with a .887 save percentage and 3.66 goals against average. If he does play on Wednesday night, Merzlikins will be in for the game Thursday. He has been better, with a .902 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average this year.
Final Hurricanes-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
The Hurricanes have done a great job of limiting shots as of late. This is one reason Pytor Kochetkov has such a great goals-against average, but a save percentage that does not rank nearly as high. In their last ten games, they have allowed just 18 goals, good for just 1.8 goals per game. Meanwhile, they are still one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL. The Blue Jackets will be playing back-to-back games, and the first one is against the best team in the Metropolitan Division the Rangers. If Merzlikins is in goal, this could be a tighter game, but regardless, they do not have the offensive firepower to get past this Hurricanes team.
Final Blue Jackets-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+112)