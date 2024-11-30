ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The first-place team in the Metropolitan Division meets the second-place team in the Atlantic Division when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Florida Panthers. It'll be the second game of a back-to-back for the teams, as the Panthers won the first game in Carolina on Friday afternoon. The Panthers benefitted from six different goalscorers, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 31 shots for the victory. Bobrovsky started for the Panthers, and Spencer Martin started for the Hurricanes. Pyotr Kochetkov is out with a concussion so that Martin may get the start again in this game. Meanwhile, Spencer Knight will likely get the start for the Panthers. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Panthers prediction and pick.

Here are the Hurricanes-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Panthers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +100

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+200)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Panthers

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, SCRIPPS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes suffered a rare loss on Friday, which was surprising considering their ability to beat good teams but play down to their competition. Last week, the Hurricanes suffered disappointing losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils but bounced back with victories over the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers. Carolina has won six of its last ten games, and one of those losses came in overtime, giving them 13 of a possible 20 points.

The Hurricanes couldn't outscore the Panthers on Friday afternoon, a rare occurrence for their high-octane offense. Carolina could struggle to outscore opponents as long as Martin is in the net, which is concerning considering the Hurricanes average 3.96 goals per game. However, the Hurricanes won't take kindly to letting the Panthers win on their home ice on Friday, and they'll be desperate to return the favor on Saturday.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers are right back on track after a rough stretch through the middle of November. Florida had lost six of seven games over that stretch but bounced back with a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Their win over the Hurricanes on Friday was another win against a top team, giving them back-to-back victories over the No. 1 team in both Eastern Conference divisions.

The Panthers will start Spencer Knight in this game, a better alternative to Bobrovsky, who won on Friday afternoon. Bobrovsky has a successful 11-5-1 record but has a 3.04 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. Knight hasn't had as many victories, owning just a 3-4-0 record. However, he has a 2.63 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. The Hurricanes are in trouble with their goaltending situation, as Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Anderson are on the injury report with a concussion and knee injury, respectively.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are too good to lose back-to-back games in a vital spot against the Panthers. This back-to-back was a good chance for Carolina to prove they were a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup in 2024-25. However, they started the two games terribly by losing their first game at home. Going to Sunrise to even up the back-to-back won't be easy, but that's how this game will go. It wouldn't be surprising to see these two teams play again in June to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (+100)