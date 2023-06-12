Nick Taylor improbably managed to win the Canadian Open on Sunday afternoon after he drained a miraculous 72-foot putt on his final shot of the day. Not only did Taylor manage to win the tournament, but he also became the first Canadian to win the tournament in its 69-year history, adding to the impact of his huge shot.

Prior to the 2023 Canadian Open, Taylor had won just two tournaments throughout his PGA tour career, so it's safe to say this was a big win for him personally, beyond breaking the Canadian curse that had plagued this tournament. But to do so on the longest made putt of his career makes it all the more incredible. Taylor was ecstatic to have picked up the win, and said he “blacked out” due to the excitement.

“I blacked out when that ball went in with Dave. So I'm curious to watch that, what we did. It's a tournament that we've circled on our calendar since probably junior golf. To kind of break that curse, if you want to call it, is — I'm pretty speechless. I don't think it's going to sink in for quite some time what happened today.” – Nick Taylor, ESPN

Given all the circumstances surrounding this win, whether it be the putt itself, or the fact that Taylor broke the Canadian curse, it's not exactly hard to see why he was so fired up to have won the tournament. Moving forward now, it will be interesting to see if he can keep up this momentum and translate it to more success in future tournaments.