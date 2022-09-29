‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade

Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.

There wasn’t much that McDaniels did right during his time with the Broncos, and there have been many stories about his ridiculous decisions that resulted in his eventual firing.

One player who was part of McDaniels’ failed head coaching stint was offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus. Polumbus took aim at McDaniels by revealing some of his favorite memories of McDaniels’ horrible stint as Denver’s head coach, and claims he made an outrageous statement after trading away his starting quarterback in Jay Cutler.

In honor of Raiders week, I present a 🧵 about my Favorite Hurricane Josh McDaniels Stories:

1. After trading away the young nucleus of our offense including Jay Cutler, Josh said to the entire team “Fellas don’t worry about the QB situation, I can turn a HS QB into an All Pro.” — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 29, 2022

McDaniels’ decision to trade Cutler after his lone Pro Bowl season in 2008 was a shocker, and while it was certainly a deal he won in retrospect considering Cutler was never really great with the Chicago Bears, it didn’t go over too well with Broncos fans. McDaniels ripped apart an offense that was pretty successful in 2008 because he believed he could simply find an All-Pro quarterback to replace Cutler.

The gamble didn’t pay off, as Kyle Orton wasn’t an improvement over Jay Cutler, and despite a hot start, McDaniels ended up getting fired midway through the 2010 season. We all knew Josh McDaniels’ tenure with Denver didn’t go well, but Polumbus offers some insight on how bad things really were.

Considering how there are probably more stories like this out there, it’s not really surprising that his initial head coaching stint didn’t go well, and it will be interesting to see if he can turn things around in Las Vegas before it’s too late.